Ashley Graham Calls for Designers to Feature Plus-Sized Women on Paris Fashion Week Runways
Supermodel Ashley Graham, who is a staple on fashion week runways across the globe, made a public plea to Paris Fashion Week designers in a recent Instagram story: feature plus-sized women on the catwalk.
“I wish that we would see some frickin’ plus-sized women on the runway in Paris,” Graham stated on social media on Saturday. “We barely saw it in Milan, I actually don’t know if we’ve seen it yet in Paris ... I think that we’ve seen a couple mid-sized girls, which you know, it’s better than nothing, but where we at? Where?”
Following her plea, Graham shouted-out several luxury designers that have either dressed her, put her on the runway or put curvy women on the runway this season, including Christian Siriano, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ferragamo, Grace Ling, Coach and BOSS.
“Bravo to the designers that are doing it, bravo to the girls that are walking, and just like, bravo to the designers who are like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it. I’ll grade differently. Yeah, I’ll make you some clothes that fit your belly, your arms, your hips, and I won’t make it a thing and I’ll just put you in my show.’”
The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model then went on to express how “beyond frustrating” it is to continue to have to ask for clothing to be created in plus sizes. “It takes designers, it takes editors, it takes journalism, it takes the casting directors, it takes everybody to pitch in and say, ‘Make the clothes, grade correctly, put the plus-sized models on the runway,’” she noted.
Graham also stated that while she comes from a place of privilege and gets first dibs on designer garments due to her line of work, she thinks it’s important to continually advocate for department stores to stock a wider range of sizes for the general public. “It’s a constant freaking issue,” she said.
Paris Fashion Week, which started on Monday, Sept. 23, runs through Tuesday, Oct. 1, with luxury designers showcasing their spring-summer 2025 collections at venues like the Grand Palais, Les Invalides and Montparnasse Tower.
Graham, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, has made a career out of her body activist work. The 36-year-old mom of three is constantly speaking out on topics like body positivity, self-acceptance and more. While only time will tell whether or not designers follow suit, we continue to adore Graham for using her platform in such a positive manner.