Kate Winslet Had a Strong-Worded Response to Critique of Her Body on Film Set
From Titanic to Revolutionary Road, actress Kate Winslet is known for her incredible performances on screen. The 48-year-old English star, who has an Academy Award and several Golden Globe Awards to her name, recently sat down with Harper’s BAZAAR UK to talk about her career, family life and more.
During the discussion, Winslet also opened up about a moment on set during 2023 war-drama Lee, in which a crew member indicated she might want to situate her body at a more flattering angle for the camera.
“There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter.’ So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?” she told the outlet. “ ... I take pride in [my body] because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”
This is far from the first time Winslet has been outspoken about loving herself and her body just as she is. She has stated on numerous occasions that early on in her career, she was called out for being curvy. In February, Winslet chatted with TODAY about how encouraged she is by future generations who are not afraid to take a stand against body shaming.
“That has changed. And it’s changed because young women now, they’re born with a voice. They have a voice, they’re learning how to hang on to it, they stand up for themselves,” stated. “They know that they matter. They count for something.”