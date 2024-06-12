Swimsuit

3 SI Swimsuit-Approved Picks From Bydee’s New Mediterranean-Inspired Collection

Whether you’re traveling or not this summer, these pieces are a must-have.

Cara O’Bleness

Bydee Casa Del Sol collection
Bydee Casa Del Sol collection / Bydee

In case a summer spent on the Mediterranean is only a pipe dream, Australian swimwear brand Bydee is here to save the day. The company’s newest swimsuit collection, Casa Del Sol, is inspired by “timeless beauty and Mediterranean charm,” so you can envision yourself soaking up the coastal sun without spending money on a plane ticket.

Whether you’re traveling near or far this summer, Bydee’s latest collection, which dropped on June 5, has a little something for everyone. Casa Del Sol’s bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups and ready-to-wear items are an absolutely dreamy collection inspired by summer travel. Below, find a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks from the latest Bydee line.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Prague Top, $89 and Prague Bottom, $69 in Antigua (us.bydeeaus.com)

Prague Top and Bottom
Prague Top and Bottom / us.bydeeaus.com

This adjustable top features the cutest beaded detail between the bust, while the bottoms are cheeky and can be worn high on the hip or at the waist. Plus, the “Antigua” print is Bydee founder Dessy Harris’s absolute favorite.

“I think it might even be my most loved print of all time,” she says. “I just love the beaded detail on the Prague and Barcelona top; both are absolute standouts in this collection. At Bydee, we are so focused on the little details, and I really feel like it’s these little details that make our pieces so special.”

Barcelona Top, $89 and Malaga Bottom, $69 in Hermosa (us.bydeeaus.com)

Barcelona Top and Malaga Bottom
Barcelona Top and Malaga Bottom / us.byedeeaus.com

A print that simply screams “summering in Spain,” you can just as easily wear this to your local beach or pool in style.

Cyprus Top, $79 and Cyprus Bottom, $69 in Limon (us.bydeeaus.com)

Cypress Top and Bottom
Cypress Top and Bottom / us.bydeeaus.com

Not only do we adore the trendy yellow hue of this set, but the top also features great texture and the cutest tie details in back. The bottoms are quite cheeky, but can be adjusted for custom coverage.

Shop Bydee’s complete Casa Del Sol collection here.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion