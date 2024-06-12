3 SI Swimsuit-Approved Picks From Bydee’s New Mediterranean-Inspired Collection
In case a summer spent on the Mediterranean is only a pipe dream, Australian swimwear brand Bydee is here to save the day. The company’s newest swimsuit collection, Casa Del Sol, is inspired by “timeless beauty and Mediterranean charm,” so you can envision yourself soaking up the coastal sun without spending money on a plane ticket.
Whether you’re traveling near or far this summer, Bydee’s latest collection, which dropped on June 5, has a little something for everyone. Casa Del Sol’s bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups and ready-to-wear items are an absolutely dreamy collection inspired by summer travel. Below, find a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks from the latest Bydee line.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Prague Top, $89 and Prague Bottom, $69 in Antigua (us.bydeeaus.com)
This adjustable top features the cutest beaded detail between the bust, while the bottoms are cheeky and can be worn high on the hip or at the waist. Plus, the “Antigua” print is Bydee founder Dessy Harris’s absolute favorite.
“I think it might even be my most loved print of all time,” she says. “I just love the beaded detail on the Prague and Barcelona top; both are absolute standouts in this collection. At Bydee, we are so focused on the little details, and I really feel like it’s these little details that make our pieces so special.”
Barcelona Top, $89 and Malaga Bottom, $69 in Hermosa (us.bydeeaus.com)
A print that simply screams “summering in Spain,” you can just as easily wear this to your local beach or pool in style.
Cyprus Top, $79 and Cyprus Bottom, $69 in Limon (us.bydeeaus.com)
Not only do we adore the trendy yellow hue of this set, but the top also features great texture and the cutest tie details in back. The bottoms are quite cheeky, but can be adjusted for custom coverage.
Shop Bydee’s complete Casa Del Sol collection here.