4 Pieces We’re Shopping From Frankies Bikinis and Djerf Avenue’s Dreamy New Collab
Swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis and clothing company Djerf Avenue just teamed up for the dreamiest collection of beachwear pieces. From dainty cottagecore bikinis to trendy butter yellow cover-ups, the June 11 drop is everything we could have wanted for our summer 2024 wardrobe.
“From Mallorca to Malibu, we have come together from opposite sides of the globe to bring you Djerf Avenue ♡ Frankies Bikinis. Photographed in these breathtaking landscapes, our collection features uniquely vibrant patterns in timeless silhouettes,” Djerf Avenue, founded by Sweden native, content creator and fashionista Matilda Djerf, wrote on Instagram. “The beautiful harmony of both brands is perfectly embedded in every detail, and we are beyond excited for this launch. Coming 6/11x Matilda & Francesca 🌻🐚.”
The cute, timeless pieces were carefully curated and created with nostalgic summer days, life’s simple joys and the two brands’ mutual love for being under the sun as inspiration. Check out our favorites below, and shop the entire collection at djerfavenue.com or frankiesbikinis.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Matilda Underwire Bikini Top, $115 and Dove Classic Bikini Bottom, $90 in “Mood Ring” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This multicolored striped set screams “cottagecore summer.”
Sunrise Micro Bikini Top, $75 and Divine Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $80 in “Deep Blue” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This metallic royal blue string set will make you feel like an absolute queen.
Diana Halter Bikini Top, $80 and Charm Micro Bikini Bottom, $95 in “Cottage Meadow” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This sweet pastel plaid set is the perfect flirty, feminine addition to your tropical vacation wardrobe.
Lumia Triangle Bikini Top, $80 and Rufus Boy Short, $100 in “Seaside Stripe” (frankiesbikinis.com)
Serve major 1970s surf culture vibes in this cute blue set with a flattering dainty triangle top and high-coverage high-waisted swim shorts.