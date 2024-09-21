Abby Dahlkemper Was a Dream in Rose Gold and Navy String Two-Pieces From This Latinx-Owned Brand
Professional soccer star Abby Dahlkemper proved she’s a force of nature on the field as well as on the sand during her SI Swimsuit feature. The NWSL star, who just departed the San Diego Wave FC for the new Bay FC, traveled to St. Lucia with photographer Ben Watts to pose for the 2019 issue, the same year she won the FIFA World Cup Championship alongside the USWNT.
The 31-year-old looked absolutely sculpted on the shores and beaches of the Eastern Caribbean island nation. While on location with the franchise, she donned two absolutely stunning and cheeky string swimsuits from Latinx-owned brand Lybethras, and we are so excited to highlight them as part of National Latinx Heritage Month. Shop the suits and learn more about the designer below, and check out the full collection at lybethras.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rose Gold Brazilian Bikini Set, $120 (lybethras.com)
This shiny rose gold set screams “luxury,” and it features a classic minimalist triangle top with a cheeky, flattering ruched tie-side bottom.
Textured Shiny G-String Bikini, $140 (lybethras.com)
This cute navy set features barely-there thong bottoms and the teeniest, tiniest micro triangle top. It’s perfect for tanning and making a statement.
Lybethras was founded by Brazil native Luciana Martinez, who spent most of her life in bathing suits. She noticed a gap, or at the very least, a need for an upgrade in the market, and decided to take matters into her own hands by launching the eco-friendly label. Lybethras translates to “source of muses.”