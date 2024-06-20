Adanola’s New Swimwear Drop Is Full of Vintage-Inspired, Sporty Pieces Perfect for Summer Adventures
Manchester-based athleisure brand Adanola is turning up the heat this summer by adding swimwear to its lineup. While the Alexis Ren-approved company is best-known for its comfy, soft, stretchy and sculpting activewear, we here at SI Swimsuit are super impressed by the new swimwear collection.
Inspired by clean lines and minimalist styles from Scandinavian roots, Adanola is focused on creating high-performing, high-quality basics at reasonable prices that are meant to be worn in and out of the gym. And, the bikinis and one-pieces follow that line of multipurpose thinking. The following suits from the new “Heatwave” collection are perfect for showing a little skin and lounging by the pool, but are also primed and ready to support you through your next summer adventure.
Shop our favorite suits below, and visit the full website at adanola.com.
Racer Back High-Leg Swimsuit - Olive Green, $57 (adanola.com)
This earthy green high-leg one-piece will keep you sculpted, sucked in and supported all day long. We’re also waiting for the red hot version to be restocked so we can have our very own Pamela Anderson-inspired Baywatch summer.
Scoop High-Leg Swimsuit - Black/Cream, $57 (adanola.com)
Style icon Meredith Blake called. She wants her signature, minimalist, sporty one-piece back.
Scoop Neck Bikini Top, $41 and High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $38 (adanola.com)
This classy, sleek two-piece is a timeless quiet luxury staple and screams “summer in the Hamptons.”
Scoop Neck Bikini Top - Lemon Yellow, $41 and Dip Bikini Bottoms - Lemon Yellow, $38 (adanola.com)
This stylish, flattering set comes in the cutest, most trendy butter yellow shade.