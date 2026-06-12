Alessandra Ambrosio’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to style some seriously sultry swimwear looks this summer, Alessandra Ambrosio’s Instagram account is basically a treasure trove!

The Brazilian model first rose to prominence in the early 2000s, courtesy of her work with Victoria’s Secret, both on the runway and as a spokesperson for PINK. Cultivating a prolific modeling career over the years, she’s graced the pages of multiple major magazines, including Cosmopolitan, GQ, Marie Claire, Vogue, Glamour and more, and starred in countless campaigns for fan-favorite designers. Most recently, she appeared in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking her 19th turn on the catwalk with the brand.

On top of Ambrosio’s general passion for fashion, the stylish star has a deep connection to and history with swimwear specifically. Back in 2004, she launched her very own line of swimsuits, Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais, and in 2019, she released the GAL Floripa line with her sister and best friend. Chatting exclusively with People at the time, the model said, “We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin. We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another, and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day ...”

As noted above, the model also regularly shares her seaside style with her 11.8 million Instagram followers. So, with that in mind, we’ve rounded up just a handful of Ambrosio’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from over the years for some summer wardrobe inspiration!

Alessandra Ambrosio’s best bikini moments

When it comes to two-pieces, Ambrosio appears to gravitate toward classic triangle cuts and closet staple patterns. For accessories, she pairs these beautiful bikinis with sweet skirts, sparkling jewelry and/or wide-brimmed hats, providing both shade and extra style.

Looking angelic in an all-white set

Mixing animal print patterns by the pool

Bringing back the itsy-bitsy polka dot bikini

Smiling in a multicolored, sun-soaked suit

Switching it up with an edgy black look

Basking on the beach in an eye-popping pattern

Enjoying the shoreline in a pink and yellow set

Glistening in a gold two-piece for Vogue Brasil

Playing with plaids in a unique patterned look

Embracing summer vibes in a classic zebra print bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio’s best swimsuit moments

While Ambrosio’s swimsuit of choice appears to be the bikini, that hasn’t stopped the model from rocking a gorgeous one-piece or monokini over the years! For these looks, she tends to stick to solid, go-to colors with cut-outs for an extra peek of skin.

Soaking in the sun in Baywatch red

Pairing a cute cardigan with an sultry monokini

Channeling preppy vibes in a black-and-white number

Riding on horseback in a khaki-colored suit

Matching her drink in a marvelously mango-colored one-piece

Alessandra Ambrosio’s best seaside style moments

Even when she’s on land, Ambrosio still pulls style inspiration from certain seaside styles. Whether it be a muted bikini layered beneath a semi-sheer cover-up or a cute coordinating set, her beach-ready fashion is also totally obsession-worthy.

Turning a poolside look into a party-ready outfit

Looking cool by the sea in a bright matching set

Expertly accessorizing a soft crochet ensemble

Shimmering on the shore in a cream-and-silver gown

Channeling cowgirl vibes in a matching set and hat

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