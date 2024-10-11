Alex Morgan Is a Vision in Strapless Orange Gown at Second Annual Foundation Gala
For the second year in a row, the Alex Morgan Foundation hosted its Celebration of Confidence gala. Much like the organization’s other initiatives, the night of music, food and fun is dedicated to promoting and securing “a more empowered and equitable future” for women everywhere.
The celebration came just weeks after Alex Morgan announced the launch of the new mini pitch at the Mission Valley YMCA in San Diego. The project—which entailed building a new space on the property dedicated to soccer, futsal and other sporting endeavors—is only the latest in a series of Alex Morgan Foundation endeavors designed to give girls more opportunity to pursue their athletic passions.
In fact, the mini pitch was just one of the many projects that the team intended to celebrate at their second annual gala—and celebrate they did. Morgan showed up to the red carpeted event in a look fit for the occasion. She wore a bright orange strapless gown with flattering ruching throughout and a layered high-low skirt. To that, she added a pair of gold strappy heels and a handful of gold jewelry, including bracelets and rings.
“The 2nd Annual Celebration of Confidence,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post commemorating the Oct. 9 event in San Diego. “Thank you to all of our incredible sponsors and supporters who made tonight possible. Together, we’re helping girls and women find confident paths forward.”
The evening affair, which featured a sit-down dinner, silent auction and music among other things, was held with the support of sponsors like Nike, the San Diego Wave FC (Morgan’s former NWSL team), TOGETHXR (the media company she cofounded alongside other powerful female athletes), Strava and a handful of others. The powerful group of sponsors serves as a testament to the mission of the Alex Morgan Foundation, which seeks to create equity in sports and build “a confident future.”
For Morgan, the foundation has been a passion project since last year. She started it in 2023 with the hopes of empowering the next generation of athletes. And though in its early years, the organization has already seen great success with various initiatives in California (the mini pitch, for example) and beyond.
Now that she’s retired from the game, Morgan will undoubtedly be pouring more of her time and energy into this inspiring venture. And we can’t wait to watch how it grows, develops and changes the landscape of sports for the better.