Alexis Ren Gets Playful in Red Hot String Bikini by the Beach
Alexis Ren is bringing the heat with her latest vacation photo dump, proving once again that her fashion knows no bounds. The 28-year-old model turned heads in a series of showstopping looks, starting with a striking red-hot string bikini featuring itty-bitty tie-side bottoms and a classic triangle top as she playfully splashed water on the beach.
Keeping the ruby hue and Valentine’s Day theme going, she then slipped into a charming red and white plaid midi dress, exuding cottagecore vibes as she posed for a grainy digital camera snap inside a consignment store. Another standout moment featured the 2018 SI Swimsuit model in a stunning vintage Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2002 ensemble—a white and red floral set with an asymmetrical midi skirt and ruffled tank top, carefully pulled from the archives by Raffe Vintage.
She later leaned into bold Y2K energy, donning a sequined blue mermaidcore cropped cowl-neck tank top, also from the online retailer, styled with baggy blue jeans, neon pink heels, a neon green purse and a statement purple pendant necklace.
With every outfit, Ren showcased her dynamic, ever-evolving personal style, seamlessly blending vintage, romantic and edgy aesthetics into one effortlessly cool vacation wardrobe.
“Wonderlandd,” the Southern California native captioned the carousel shared with her 17.5 million followers. The content creator, who first rose to fame through her idyllic, Pinterest-worthy images as a travel influencer on Tumblr, still loves visiting new places and sharing bits and pieces on the internet.
Though the Dancing With the Stars alum has embraced her evolution from internet darling to multifaceted entrepreneur, she has also been candid about her complicated relationship with social media and the pressure to maintain an online persona.
“I was programmed for so long to just sell, sell, sell. Whether it was a lifestyle or a look or clothing. But it’s still a part of myself, I still love it. Instagram is for the 12-year-old version of Alexis enjoying her time, taking photos with her little sister, and loving her little outfits. That pureness is what I’m inserting into it. In other ways, it’s just going back to that little child,” she shared, reflecting on her journey. “I struggle. I’m still navigating [the Internet] because it’s really weird to be in this paradox...my interests are so different from what social media is. I also don’t rely on social media the way I used to. I don’t look at it as an outlet for the ‘me’ that I know, for the ‘me’ that you’re talking to. I almost want to say it’s impossible to be organic on social media anymore. It’s hard to be nuanced, and I like being this paradoxical girl.”
Today, Ren is an actress, the cofounder of online wellness community, We are Warriors, and the cohost of the Easy A podcast.