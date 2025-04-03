Alexis Ren Is a Golden Hour Goddess in Daring Mesh Chain Micro Dress
Alexis Ren set Instagram on fire with her latest series of vacation snapshots, and the vibes are immaculate. The SI Swimsuit model turned heads in a barely-there metallic mesh chain micro dress that perfectly captured golden hour magic. The backless halter piece featured dramatic side slits and glimmered in the sunlight as the We Are Warriors online wellness community founder leaned against a brick wall, one knee bent, glowing in gold strappy heels and oversized jewels from Sereia.
Her glam was effortless and radiant, as always, featuring feathered brows, wispy lashes, glittery eyeshadow and a plump, glossy pink lip. The 28-year-old’s glowing skin, flawless makeup and windblown blonde locks were the most ideal pairing for the ethereal energy of the moment.
In another tender photo, the Dancing With the Stars alum posed with a close friend and two children while wearing a sultry red-and-black lace slip gown. The halter neckline and delicate fabric gave the moment an old Hollywood feel, blending softness with drama.
The Latency actress kept the momentum going in a dreamy seaside snap, where she lounged on a tree branch at sunset in a gorgeous archival Spring/Summer 2006 Roberto Cavalli silk gown from Raffe Vintage. With swirls of blue, orange and purple, the gown embodied romantic escapism—and Ren wore it like a modern-day siren.
In another tropical clip, the Easy A podcast host showed off her sculpted supermodel frame in a stringy white bikini with purple floral details from For Love and Lemons. Another look featured a daring cut-out one-piece from Indah Clothing, further proof that no one does vacation style like Ren.
To round out the carousel, the wellness entrepreneur slipped into a shimmering navy mesh bodycon and posed on a pristine white couch—her silhouette outlined like art. From backless dresses and vintage gems to ultra-dazzling swimwear, Ren’s travel wardrobe is always as versatile as it is jaw-dropping.
“⭐️☀️✨⚡️,” the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the brand in Aruba in 2018, captioned the breathtaking carousel.
“OG Indah girl 💕💕💕 we adore you, beautiful!,” Indah Clothing commented.
“Girl crush forever,” Alexis Cherie wrote.
“Whoaaa 😍😍😍,” Ash Holm added.
“Too hot to handle 👏,” one fan declared.
“actual real life mermaid how lucky are we to exist at the same time as you oh my wow,” another person chimed.
“Love all of these but especially the one where you’re laughing on the beach with flowers in your hair,” someone else gushed. “You look so happy when you’re modeling 💗.”