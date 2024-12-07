Alix Earle Goes Full Fendi in Knit Mini Skirt and Matching Top for Miami Night Out
For Alix Earle, everyday winter fashion isn’t all too different from her warm-weather wardrobe. Over the past several years, the content creator has made her home in Miami—where she attended college and where the temperature doesn’t usually drop below 60 degrees. Her winter wardrobe reflects that fact.
Rather than switching out her closet when December rolls around, the 23-year-old instead opts to add in some touches of classic winter fashion that are likewise appropriate for the temperate weather. Take her outfit from the Fendi Design District Boutique opening on Dec. 4, for example. The evening event, which took place during Miami Art Week—the annual celebration of all things creative—brought the celebrities out in droves. Earle herself showed up in a stunning Fendi knit set, featuring a mini skirt and short-sleeved top stitched throughout with the Fendi logo. To that, she added a baby blue Fendi handbag and slingback heels to match.
“let the art basel madness begin 🤞🏼@fendi,” Earle captioned an Instagram carousel of eight photos from the night.
It was a stunning look from Earle and the very picture of Florida winter fashion. Material-wise, the look was solidly winter-friendly. Nothing screams cold weather fashion quite like a knit set, after all. But otherwise, the set really could’ve been a fixture of any other season. A mini skirt and short-sleeved skirt don’t really scream winter, after all. But in Miami, there’s perhaps no look more appropriate for the season.
The event, which Earle attended alongside her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, was only the first in a slew of Miami Art Week events for the content creator. The week-long event also saw her make an appearance at the Off-White boutique, where the brand celebrated the launch of the Off-White™ c/o Paris Hilinksi Golf Capsule, “All In One.” Dressed in a pale yellow silk set—and with Berrios and her sister, Ashtin Earle, in tow—the New Jersey native put on another Miami winter fashion show. This time around, her look was solidly in the summer category, where our fashion sense is concerned. But for a South Florida dweller, it was the perfect December style.