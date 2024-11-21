5 Amazing Glinda and Elphaba Inspired Swimsuits That Are Wickedly Chic
Wicked, the highly anticipated film based on both the Broadway musical and the book by Gregory Maguire, is set to come out on Nov. 22. We—like most of the rest of you—are awaiting its release with bated breath. We’ve seen the connection between Ariana Grande (who plays Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (who plays Elphaba), and we need to know how their chemistry plays out on screen.
In honor of the big day, we here at SI Swimsuit are doing what we do best—sifting through chic swimwear and curating guides for your convenience. We know that it’s almost winter, but that has never stopped us from securing our next good bikini or one-piece, and it shouldn’t stop you either. After all, you have the perfect excuse to snag one of the following looks and call it a film-inspired purchase.
Hunza G Faye Swim, $240 (hunzag.com)
If it’s not quite clear yet, we have been loving the resurgence in popularity of one-piece swimwear. There is nothing better than a classic one-piece silhouette, and this Hunza G suit is just that. Plus, its bubblegum pink hue is made just that much better by the bright white contrast detailing.
Farm Rio Off-White Palm Fan Triangle Bikini Top, $58.80 and Off-White Palm Fan Low Waist Bikini Bottom, $58.80 (farmrio.com)
There’s nothing better than a good tropical patterned bikini—and no brand does pattern quite like Farm Rio. This triangle bikini set features a bright white and green palm leaf pattern. We love it as much for its fit as we do for its touch of green.
Agent Provocateur Antronella Bikini Top, $160 and Antronella Bikini Bottom, $110 (agentprovocateur.com)
Ellie Thumann wore this shimmery pink set during her sophomore SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico. If that isn’t endorsement enough, then the chic detailing in the set certainly is. In addition to its glistening fabric, this two-piece features gold chainlink detailing and a flattering fit.
Jade Swim Muse Scoop Top, $90 and Most Wanted Bottom, $90 (jadeswim.com)
This two-piece is just about as classic as it gets in form. The bandeau-style top features micro straps and a slight scoop neck, and the bottoms are just high-waisted enough to make them ultra-flattering. Plus, it comes in the perfect shade of bright pink (among many other colors, green included).
Selina Rae Swimwear The Kelley Top, $50 and The Rona Bottoms, $50 (selinarae.com)
Like the Thumann swimsuit above, this Selina Rae Swimwear set was featured in the 2024 issue of SI Swimsuit. Olivia Dunne sported the sage green string two-piece during her second consecutive brand photo shoot in Portugal. We think she makes the case for it quite well, but if you need more convincing simply look to its ruched detailing and chic tie-sides.