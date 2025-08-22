Angel Reese Proves Corpcore Is the Trend of the WNBA Season With Chic Striped Set
Chicago Sky fans had not seen the team’s All-Star forward, Angel Reese, in action during the entirety of August—after a back injury left the 23-year-old sidelined since July 29.
On Tuesday, their luck changed, as Reese entered Chicago’s Wintrust Arena to suit up against the Seattle Storm. But, before she hit the hardwood, the SI Swimsuit model stepped onto the scene in a ’fit that (quite literally) meant business.
The self-proclaimed “girl in the stripes”—per Reese’s latest Instagram post—wore a matching grey set, featuring an oversized blazer and midi skirt that repped the pattern. She accessorized with a skinny white belt, layered necklaces and statement hoops, and matched a red clutch with strappy heels and glasses for a pop of color.
Fans of the 6-foot-3 baller raved for her return, as Reese finished the game with 19 points and seven rebounds and earned a Player of the Game nod from her squad. While the Sky ultimately fell to the Storm, 94-88, its supporters praised her immediate impact.
“When Reese plays, you have that confidence that every game is winnable 🔥,” one commenter declared. “Angel’s effect is REAL!”
“The get back is always [greater] than the setback. 💪,” another user penned. “Did the heart good to see you out there tonight where you belong, 5!”
Following the matchup, Reese gave the media an update on her time on the court. Despite playing limited minutes (26), in an effort to ease her back into gameplay, the baller was appreciative to be back in her element.
“I love basketball. It’s my pride and joy. Sitting on the sidelines is no fun. Sitting and just doing rehab every single day is no fun,” Reese shared. Later that night, she scribed to X, “so happy to be back playing the game i love.”
Additionally, she noted to the media that her time off the court provided a period of self-reflection. “I think I learned a lot about myself over the last three, four weeks,” Reese continued.
She added, “I’m just super grateful for everybody that was in my corner, my teammates, my coaches, they were here for me through the whole process. So I’m really happy to be back with the team.”
On Thursday, Reese’s squad took home a win vs. the reigning WNBA champion, New York Liberty, where she notched 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Sky will host the Connecticut Sun for their next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.