Angel Reese Drips in Diamonds, Rocks Bright Pink Balenciaga Set on Streets of London
The world’s star athletes are taking Europe by storm in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Between those competing—the most noteworthy being Simone Biles—and those on the ground simply to show support—including Lindsey Vonn and Angel Reese—the U.S. will be well-represented come the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.
Before touching down in Paris, though, some of the athletes have been making pit stops in other destinations across the Atlantic. Reese, for one, couldn’t miss the opportunity to show support for the U.S. women’s basketball team, which competed in the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase—a series of international scrimmages ahead of the games—in London on July 23. The Chicago Sky rookie was joined on the sidelines at O2 Arena by fellow professional basketball player Steph Curry, who will be representing Team USA for the first time in Paris.
But Reese’s trip to London involved more than just basketball. While there, the athlete took the chance to flaunt her immaculate street style, which has become a staple in the Sky tunnels this season. She stepped out for an evening in the city in a bubblegum pink Balenciaga jersey and a matching pair of shorts. The 22-year-old paired the luxury set with a thick diamond bracelet and diamond necklace to match.
Reese donned the set for a courtside appearance at the U.S. men’s basketball matchup against Germany at the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase on July 22.
With international scrimmages at an end, the WNBA Rookie of the Year contender has taken off for Paris, where she will cheer on fellow American athletes at the Olympics—and likely rock more fashionable looks, too.