Angel Reese Embraces Business Chic in Cropped Suit Jacket and Mini Skirt
Angel Reese means business. Of course, we’ve known as much about the athlete since her college days. She helped lead the LSU women’s basketball team to the school’s first national championship in 2023, and now she’s making waves as a powerful addition to the Chicago Sky lineup.
But her rookie year in the WNBA isn’t just about securing wins on the court. It’s also a matter of making a statement off of the court. Reese has managed to do just that time and time again with her glamorous pre-game outfits. And at a time when women’s pre-game fashion is increasingly discussed, Reese is doing her part to stand out.
Over the weekend, she made that known in a business chic set that was a testament to her locked-in mentality. The 22-year-old showed up for the Sky game in a chic take on a skirt suit. The set featured a cropped long-sleeved top, to which Reese added a matching mini wrap skirt in the same shade of dark gray. Her accessories included a unique leather handbag (made to look like a suit jacket) and black boots (which featured watches as buckles), speaking to the business aesthetic.
The Sky might not have won their weekend matchups (falling to the Washington Mystics on June 14 and the Indiana Fever on June 16), but the players certainly made a statement ahead of the game. There’s no doubt their off-court game (meaning, their incredible fashion) will continue to thrive. And we will be rooting for their success on the court, too.