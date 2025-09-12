Angel Reese’s Latest Pregame Look Brings Leather Edge to Fall Fashion
It’s been nine days since Angel Reese suited up for the Chicago Sky, and—while she may be off the court—the 6-foot-3 forward has been putting her seasonal style on full display in the meantime.
The Sky’s Wednesday night home matchup against the New York Liberty was no exception, as Reese arrived at Wintrust Arena in an all-brown ensemble that screamed sporty chic.
The SI Swimsuit model paired a mocha crop top with matching capri bottoms as the base for her look, and added an ultra-cropped crocodile print leather jacket and knee-high boots to rock the hue all over. For accessories, she held on to a long leather clutch, sported a stack of silver bracelets and tossed on some oversized aviators.
The team posted Reese’s look as the cover slide of an Instagram carousel while debuting the roster’s arrivals before game time. The squad—which currently sits at the No. 12 spot in league rankings with a 10-34 record—ultimately fell to the Liberty 91-86.
However, Reese’s status with the organization has been the topic of conversation around the league lately. The two-time All-Star was issued a one-game suspension on Sept. 4 for obtaining her eighth technical foul of the season, and hasn’t hit the hardwood since.
On September 7, the Sky announced that she was serving a half-game suspension following a controversial interview with The Chicago Tribune, which was released four days prior.
“I’m not settling for the same s**t we did this year," Reese told the publication on her future with the Sky. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.” The sophomore forward added, “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”
In their statement, the Sky deemed Reese’s comments “detrimental to the team,” adding, “We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”
Reese also issued a statement following the article’s release, telling media, “I really didn’t mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year [...] I just have to really be better and grow from this.”
The sophomore forward did not log any minutes following the back-to-back suspensions due to an existing back injury, as the Sky concluded their regular season on Wednesday and were eliminated from playoff contention.