Angel Reese Redefines Sporty Chic in Black Mini and Pale Pink Purse
At this point, the WNBA tunnels are essentially a runway. Flaunting good style ahead of game time has always been a fun league tradition. But there is just a certain something about this year in particular that has made it that much more exciting.
Leading the charge, in part, is Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. The former LSU basketball star was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft in mid-April, and has been putting a show ever since (both on the court and off).
And, of course, part of that show has entailed showing up to the stadium ahead of game time in some good outfits. Her recent Instagram post featured the perfect example. For game day, the 22-year-old stepped out in an outfit that took sporty chic style to a whole new level.
Reese wore a black mini dress (reminiscent of some of our favorite athleisure picks), black-and-white sneakers with slouchy white socks, and a black jacket that she wore off her shoulders. She elevated the otherwise sporty outfit with a stack of bracelets on one wrist and a gold watch on the other. A pale pink purse from Reebok’s collaboration with Ceeze, a handmade sneaker and accessories label, rounded out the otherwise muted look.
The bag itself was an exclusive collaboration created specifically for Reese. The athlete couldn’t contain her excitement about the one-of-a-kind accessory, and made it known in the comments of a video posted by Ceeze itself. “Thank you so much! i love it!!🥺😍,” she said.
Exclusive accessories or not, there is no doubt Reese will continue to inspire with her fashion (and her incredible game) throughout the rest of the season.