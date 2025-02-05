Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Legs for Days in Dramatic, Oversized Coat and Heels in New York City
Anya Taylor-Joy’s fur coat is one of our favorite fashion moments of the month as it makes this beautiful actress look so glamorous.
Taylor-Joy’s white oversized coat ($13,000), courtesy of Seán McGirr’s fall 2024 collection, was as dramatic as ever, not just because of the size but also because of the color that just so happens to complement her platinum blonde hair. What’s more, the different hints of hues throughout the coat gave it an added layer of chicness. And, as if it wasn’t already eye-catching enough, the Florida-born, Argentina-raised celeb flaunted her long, lean legs with seemingly nothing underneath it.
As for accessories, the 28-year-old Emmy Award nominee, who is currently promoting her new movie The Gorge, star saw it best to go with pointed nude heels, a timeless and sophisticated item. In addition to this look, Taylor-Joy donned a few other newsworthy ensembles during her recent New York City visit. The pieces not only show off the celebrity’s style range but also prove she knows how to make the Big Apple do a double-take with her flawless strut and poses.
Agreeing with the above sentiment, a dedicated fan account compiled the looks so far:
Outside of her resplendent New York looks, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress stays booked and busy working alongside luxury designer brands like Dior.
As a Dior ambassador, Taylor-Joy has starred in multiple campaigns, including her most recent feature alongside BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Grammy-nominated musician Willow Smith. The three joined together to promote the brand’s reinvented lip gloss, the Dior Addict Lip Glow, which returns with a new formula as well as some bedazzling shades.
Of course, with a generational talent like this talented actress, collaborating with Dior doesn’t stop at being the face of a new lip gloss but also includes getting to wear glamorous clothes from the brand. One of her most recent examples involved a black leather dress with an asymmetrical long-sleeve upper half and tassels on the bottom, a look that was perfect for Taylor-Joy’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.
Her partnership with Dior is always a delight to witness, especially when it brings forth inspiring fashion moments. The only thing that tops Taylor Joy’s fashion is her undeniable skills in front of the camera as an acclaimed actress.
Her most recent film was 2024’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga where she starred alongside Chris Hemsworth, and next week, The Gorge, another sci-fi title, will be released on Apple TV+. Starring alongside Miles Teller, the duo has kept busy on their press tour, including a recent appearance on the TODAY Show.
Needless to say, Taylor-Joy’s schedule is packed. But it’s good to see that no matter how busy she gets, she always has time for an unbelievably sublime fashion moment.