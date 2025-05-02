Ariana Grande Is Pure Blonde Ambition in New BTS Photos From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Ariana Grande is officially a three-time Ru Girl! The “Love Me Harder” singer will be a special guest star on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars alongside her Wicked co-star and good friend, Cynthia Erivo.
Grande took to her Instagram to let the world know of the exciting announcement. She did so wearing a very ornate silver dress with a low V-shaped neckline. The dress was adorned with soft pink metal flowers in various places all throughout, while silver-colored lines and curves make up the vines holding up the flowers. Upon further inspection, one might notice the reflective nature of the fabric, signifying that this stunning garment was made out of a remarkably high-quality material.
Her light blonde hair truly made this look pop, as it is a soft color that pairs with the overall aesthetic of the outfit’s palette. The color scheme was driven not only by her hair shade but the barely-there glam, all coming together to make Grande look like the marvelous princess she is.
Erivo followed not too far behind the silver theme. The British actress’s ensemble for the show included a black top with extended sparkly fabric stretched diagonally across her body. The fancy top was joined with a sparkly silver mini skirt to match the shimmer style of both outfits.
Although this is Grande’s third time returning to the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, this marks the first time that she has been a guest judge for an all-stars season. Her first appearance on the show was in 2015 during season 7, while her second appearance was in 2023 during season 15. She harbors some regret about how her first time on the show went down, as she noted she wasn’t as present as she wanted to be for such an incredible series.
“I think the last time I was here, I had just come from shooting the 'Bang Bang' video the night before. And I was so drained. It was just such an overwhelming time in my life, and I felt like I wasn’t really fully present for it,” Grande told the season 15 contestants. “Remember to take care of yourself and be present because it’s such an amazing moment. And all of your lives are changing for good forever.”
What will Grande say this time when she makes her highly anticipated return to the series? Will she and Erivo be like two peas in a pod, feeling the same way about all the runway looks they’ll have to fortune of seeing? All these questions and more will be answered on Friday, May 9, when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 officially arrives.