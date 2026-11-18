Thanksgiving may still be a week away, but we’re feeling gratitude for Ashley Graham’s latest Instagram video. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the three-time SI Swimsuit star just took care of our winter wardrobe shopping, sharing a sultry array of season-ready options perfect for the upcoming influx of holiday parties on all of our schedules.

Captioning the clip: “Which one am I wearing to the holiday party?” Graham modeled multiple dresses, from elevated, elegant gowns to sultry sheer styles to comfy sweater-weather looks. “I want them all! 🙌 Looking amazing, as always,” one fan declared. Meanwhile, another commenter quipped, “Someone invite me somewhere so I can justify buying that first dress 😍 🍑.”

Minute may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Editors’ picks: Graham’s holly-jolly holiday party wardrobe

The breathtaking party looks alone weren’t Graham’s only gift for her fashion-forward fans! She also linked all the pieces (including several “similar/dupe” options for select looks) in a separate shop.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a few of our favorites into a shoppable list for an easy-to-follow holiday party guide. Scroll on for more information—but first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some products and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

Elevated elegance

ALAÏA Jersey Mock-Neck Gown | Net-A-Porter

The first look Graham modeled was the definition of a “stunner,” from its chic shape to its sultry scrunching on the backside. According to the brand’s website, the dress is “cut from soft jersey” so that it “skims your frame and falls to a sweeping mermaid hem.” Graham’s alternative options: Norma Kamali Long Sleeve V-Neck Shirred Front Fishtail Gown, $350 (fwrd.com) and/or Tara Maxi Dress, $184.95 (babyboofashion.com)

Tony Burch Flared Cotton Silk Dress | Tony Burch

A welcome pop of holiday-friendly red always stands out at any winter gathering, and this flowy number is a serious showstopper. Graham paired the piece with black-and-white accessories—including a zebra-print fur piece—adding another luxe layer to the already incredible look. Graham’s alternative option: Mango Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Midaxi Dress, $99.99 (asos.com).

Cozy classics

Women’s Plus Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Mini Dress | JCPenney

Searching for something a little more casual? Graham’s own JCPenney collection is a fabulous place to start for looks that feel party-ready and timeless. Trade in the reds for a vibrant pine shade with this mock-neck number, guaranteed to score you plenty of compliments.

Women’s Plus High Rise Sweater Knit Maxi Skirt | JCPenney

Finally, this gorgeous gray set—also from Graham’s JCPenney collection—can be dressed up with classic black pumps for a holiday party or dressed down with knee-high boots for a casual day look that keeps you feeling warm and looking wonderful.

More SI Swimsuit