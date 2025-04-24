Ashley Graham Is Breathtaking in Black Lace Bodysuit for New Victoria’s Secret Edit
Ashley Graham is looking equal parts comfy and cute for her new Victoria’s Secret edit, just in time for Mother’s Day!
It’s an understatement to say the 37-year-old self-proclaimed “model, mogul, mama” and three-time SI Swimsuit alum—Turks & Cacos in 2016, Fiji in 2017 and Nevis in 2018—has had her hands full recently, having just made her Broadway debut starring as Roxie Hart in the beloved musical, Chicago.
Still, that doesn’t mean the model can’t find time to awe her fans with a jaw-dropping look or two, and Graham proved that this week when she took to Instagram to share some sultry new photos, courtesy of her collaboration with Victoria’s Secret.
The photo set consisted of three snapshots as well as one behind the scenes video clip of Graham and her children playing while she got ready for the shoot. In the first photo, the model donned a sultry black lace bodysuit and silk robe combo, opting for a pair of matching stilettos. Next, she sported a gorgeous bachelorette-style black lace bra and buttoned-up miniskirt with a leather jacket draped across her shoulders. And last but certainly not least, Graham traded in the sensual dark shades for a lighter all-white bra, skirt, and shirt ensemble, ending the photo set on a bright note.
Her dark locks were gently curled, cascading in carefree waves down her shoulders and back. Her makeup was kept neutral, but still stunning, with her dewy skin, strong arched brows and smudged-lined eyes acting as the ideal base for a perfectly pouty pink lip.
“My Mother’s Day edit with @victoriassecret is live,” Graham wrote in the caption. “Aka a bunch of soft, stretchy things I wouldn’t mind getting as a gift (hint hint).”
And the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram page also joined in on the fun, sharing more photos of Graham from the edit, aptly captioning the post, “Mother is mothering—check out @ashleygraham’s new edit, just in time for Mother’s Day.”
This photo drop comes right in the middle of Graham’s Broadway run, which sees her playing the lead role in the iconic musical, appearing onstage from April 15 through May 25. In another video posted to Instagram, Graham noted the role was “Something I never imagined myself doing…and yet, here I am.”
“I’ve pushed my body, my voice, and my mind further than I ever thought possible. I’ve truly never worked harder in my life—and I’ve never felt more nervous, or more alive,” she shared with her 21.3 million followers. “The Chicago community has welcomed me with open arms. My admiration for these performers—and for everyone behind the scenes who keeps this incredible machine running—is endless. What they do, night after night, is nothing short of magic.”
You can purchase your tickets to see Graham in Chicago on Broadway here!