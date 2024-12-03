Ashley Graham Wows in Sleek, See-Through Tulle Dress at British Fashion Awards Red Carpet
Ashley Graham pulled out all the stops for what might just be her final red carpet appearance of the year. The supermodel attended the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall and she certainly delivered a showstopping look with the help of fashion guru and her go-to stylist Emily Evans.
The 37-year-old donned the most beautiful black tulle gown featuring a square neckline, spaghetti straps and an opaque upper half and see-through trailing mesh lower portion from Blumarine by David Koma. She tapped makeup artist Charlotte Prevel, who opted for a glowy, fresh glam look including a flawless base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, dark, dramatic lashes, sultry liner and a perfect matte taupe lip. Hairstylist Dom Seeley, who is the creative director of Color Wow kept Graham’s long brunette locks sleek and pulled back into a perfect princess bun with a deep side part. She accessorized with the most stunning layered diamond necklace and dangly statement earrings—all from Pandora, adding the most elegant dash of luxury to the ensemble.
The 2016 SI Swimsuit cover girl presented the Model of the Year award to winner to Alex Consani, who made history last night as the first transgender model to win the honor.
Today, the mom of three, who shares her sons Isaac, Roman and Malachi with husband Justin Ervin, is a staple and trailblazer in the modeling and fashion industries. She’s constantly advocating for size diversity on runways and in magazines and is serving as a resource and mentor for young women breaking onto the scene. Graham is also the cohost of the reality entrepreneurship competition series Side Hustlers alongside Emma Grede.
“I want less tokenism. I could probably name on one hand the top plus-size, mid-size models right now. Whereas I could name on 10 hands the top straight-size models. Also when you think about the clothes, I want more than one option for curve girls. I come in and there’s one option I get to try on. And god forbid if it doesn’t fit. But I know that this is the business and so I’ve gotten a thicker skin over time because of what it takes to make change in the industry. My hope is that the next generation doesn’t have to have all the barriers and restraints that I’ve had to go through.” Graham shared of her hope for the future of fashion and modeling. “I’ve come to a point where I’m not trying to convince every designer to be size-inclusive. What I’m trying to do is change the minds of people to stop being fatphobic, to stop looking at my body as a trend. And to start being honest with why you are a designer or why are you making clothes? And if it’s to make women feel good, then do it. And that means going up in sizes.”