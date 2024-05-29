Ashley Graham Styled Her White Crochet Cover-Up With These Trendy Accessories
Ashley Graham rang in the start of the summer season in the most quintessential way: with a trip to the Monaco Grand Prix. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2016 issue, shared a glamorous, colorful photo dump with her 21.5 million Instagram followers showing off her chic style for the occasion.
The mom of three, who shares sons Isaac, Roman and Malachi with husband Justin Ervin, posed in a cute white long-sleeve crochet cover-up dress and accessorized with the most trendy items. She completed the beachy look with silver studded ballet flats, chunky black sunglasses and massive gold hoop earrings as she snapped a mirror selfie. The 36-year-old remined fans of her supermodel status by striking a bold smolder and showing off her chiseled jawline and cheekbones. Her long dark locks were perfectly slicked back into a high pony.
“Monaco @raqueldinizofficial,” the Nebraska native captioned a May 25 carousel, in which she tagged luxury clothing brand Raquel Diniz.
“Love that swim cover!!!” mom Linda Graham sweetly commented.
“luxe,” David Lopez added.
“Wow 😍😍😍,” Nicole Handy chimed.
Graham has been in the industry for more than two decades and is the author of A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like as well as A Kids Book About Beauty. She also recently began hosting Roku’s Side Hustlers alongside businesswoman Emma Grede. The two offer guidance and mentorship to ambitious female entrepreneurs in the process of developing their side hustles into full-time careers.