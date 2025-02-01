Barbara Palvin Knows an All-Black Ensemble and Khaki Trench Coat Is the Most Foolproof Way to Look Ultra-Chic
Barbara Palvin has truly nailed the art of looking oh-so-chic while staying comfortable, casual and sleek.
The supermodel attended a weekend-long event with Revolve in Aspen, showcasing her impeccable winter fashion sense in a head-turning all-black ensemble, perfectly complemented by the Trencherous Coat from Lioness. She styled the outerwear on top of a black turtleneck knit mini dress and opaque tights tucked into long black boots. The 31-year-old accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, a small black purse and a classic black belt on top of the coat to cinch her waist and break up the two-tone look.
The Hungary native posed for a grainy film pic in front of a big wooden effect door. Her long brown locks were styled into voluminous bombshell curls, a nostalgic reminder of her iconic days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Lioness Trencherous Coat, $109 (revolve.com)
The double-breasted khaki trench exudes timeless sophistication. Featuring an optional waist belt, side seam pockets and buttoned cuffs, the twill fabric outerwear piece added structure and elegance to her sleek black outfit underneath. Shop Revolve’s trench coat selection here, or the full site at revolve.com.
“Weekend in Aspen 🖤🤍@revolve #revolvewinter,” Palvin captioned the carousel shared with her 20.9 million followers. In the second pic, she showed off her husband and actor Dylan Sprouse—similarly dressed in a floor-length coat and timeless monochrome ensemble beneath. The 32-year-old Disney Channel alum donned a plaid blazer coat, tailored suit pants, formal shoes and black-rim eyeglasses as he was captured in a fancy hotel room doorway. In a later selfie, the SI Swimsuit model kissed Sprouse’s cheek as he threw up a peace sign with his fingers.
“Snow angel 👼🏼,” Tobi Henney commented.
“So fun!!!!” Mirtha Michell exclaimed.
“THE MOST STYLISH COUPLE EVER 🔥,” one fan chimed.
“The most dynamic duo ❤️🙌😍 you guys literally compliment each other, truly! Love you guys ❤️,” another gushed.
“Imagine Barbara and Dylan starring in a summer romance. Where are you, producers? WE NEED THIS!! @netflix,” someone else begged and tagged streaming giant Netflix.
“When I’m not working, I just dress casually. More sporty,” Palvin said about her off-duty style, and describes herself as more of a tomboy. In fact, she loves to share clothes with her husband and sometimes brands will send her items she knows they can share.
“Sometimes when Dylan gets some stuff, I take it. People know that my style is a little more boyish, too, so they would send me these good T-shirts that Dylan can easily wear,” she revealed. “He steals from me, too. We don’t give [things] back. We take it back. He took a black sweater from me that I really love. I just recently took it back. I took a lot of his T-shirts. Because I have no T-shirts [of my own].”