Barbara Palvin Brings Ladylike Elegance to New York Fashion Week in Plunging Top and Pencil Skirt
Model Barbara Palvin attended the Michael Kors spring-summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and she certainly dressed the part.
The 30-year-old wore an ensemble by the designer from head to toe, including a hooded, plunging black sleeveless top with the zipper down to nearly her navel, paired with a figure-hugging pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit in a flattering charcoal gray hue. Palvin paired the designer look, styled by Marc Eram, with a small black clutch and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.
As for glam, hairstylist Owen Gould gave Palvin’s chestnut locks a sleek and stylish blowout, while makeup artist Tobi Henney opted for subtly smokey eyeshadow, fresh-looking skin and a pink lip. She kept her accessories to a minimal, including a gold watch on one wrist.
The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year was captured by photographers ahead of the show, and a stunning video of her look was shared to the official Michael Kors Instagram account on Wednesday.
“she really is just the most gorgeous ever,” actress Rachel Zegler gushed in the comments.
“The prettiest woman on earth [literaly],” someone else added.
“She looks absolutely stunning 😍,” another user applauded.
When it comes to ladylike styling this fall, we’ll certainly be taking a page out of Palvin’s book. Whether you opt for designer garments or not, the formula of a black sleeveless top with an interesting neckline and high-waisted pencil skirt paired with heels are a stylish, seasonal go-to.