Barbara Palvin’s Summer Swim Style Would Be Incomplete Without This Sleek ViX Bikini
In summer, as in every other season, we’re always in search of style inspo. We look to the trendsetters, the fashion industry leaders, to determine how best to curate our closets. Hungarian model Barbara Palvin is chief among those fashionable stars that we depend on year after year.
Between her chic daytime style and her elegant, night-out looks, the 30-year-old always serves as major inspiration for our fashion choices. And, as it turns out, her vacation style is no less incredible. In a recent Instagram post, the model revealed her swimwear—and cover-up—picks of the season, declaring herself “ready for a sun-soaked summer getaway” in her new threads.
Her seasonal fashion of choice included a flattering black fitted midi dress with a daring front cut-out and a chic bikini that we found fabulous enough to share with you. The style of the two-piece itself was stunning, but we were most caught with the shining gold detailing, which really popped beside the black fabric.
ViX Paula Hermanny Melody Millie Top, $178 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
The black two-piece from ViX Paula Hermanny features a bandeau-style fit, halter neckline and sleek gold chain straps. Palvin paired it with the matching Melody Bottom ($148), which—like the top—features glamorous gold detailing.
All of that is to say, the model has done it again—inspired us with her classic style. As the summer wears on, you will find us paying close attention to her seasonal picks. They’re just that good.