Barbara Palvin Brings Sultry Lacy Elegance to New Lingerie Campaign
Barbara Palvin is the definition of timeless elegance in her latest lingerie campaign with Italian brand Intimissimi. The 31-year-old Hungarian supermodel, who was discovered at just 13 years old in Budapest, has since become one of the most sought-after names in fashion. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, walked for high-end designers such as Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton and made her Victoria’s Secret Angel debut in 2019.
Now, Palvin is bringing her signature sultry charm to the intimates brand’s latest collection. In a series of stunning campaign pics, she flaunts her sculpted figure in delicate see-through lingerie. One fierce image showcases her in the Emma Lace Triangle Bra ($40) in a classic black shade, accentuating her flawless décolletage. In another, she stuns in the Denise Lace Balconette Bra ($59), which perfectly frames her toned abs. She pairs both tops with the 80s-style Lace Brazilian ($15), a sheer mesh design that adds a flirty, vintage-inspired touch.
“Meet the UnderWow bra by @intimissimi: where comfort meets confidence! 💥 Redefining what it means to wear your best layer—because feeling good should always come first! 🖤,” Palvin wrote under an Instagram post revealing the collab. Her glam was soft and glowy with feathered brows, bronze shadow, wispy lashes and a natural glossy lip. She accessorized with small chunky gold hoops and a delicate thin gold chain necklace.
“It’s not just underwear. It’s UnderWow.It’s not just Barbara. It’s Barbara Palvin. 🔥❤️,” Intimissimi commented.
The brand echoed her sentiment, emphasizing the collection’s goal of combining style and sensuality in everyday lingerie:
“Forget ordinary ‘underwear’ and welcome The UnderWOW. The new lingerie revolution by Intimissimi. We all have the same five minutes… don’t waste yours on plain old underwear, start and end with a WOW,” Intmissimi wrote.
In the short and sweet campaign video, Palvin playfully tries on different lace bras and panties, showing off the pieces that make her feel like the most confident, empowered version of herself. Her glass skin, mesmerizing blue eyes and smoldering gaze remind viewers why she has been a staple in the fashion industry for over a decade. Shop more at intimissimi.com.
Today, the three-time SI Swimsuit model, who has posed in Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Curacao with the franchise, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her jet-setting supermodel life, as well as her fan-favorite relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple began dating in 2018, got secretly engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in July 2023.