Bella Hadid Celebrates Brand’s First Birthday in Frilly Pink Silk Crop Top and Shorts Set
Bella Hadid’s perfume line, Orebella, is all grown up as the brand celebrates its first anniversary since its official launch back in May 2024. Hadid took to her Instagram to ring in the monumental occasion, and also gave fans a neat treat if they showed support for her brand’s first birthday.
For the post, the model donned a frilly baby pink halter top and matching baby pink bloom shorts. She paired this outfit with a seductive makeup look that consisted of sharp eyebrows, neutral eyeshadow and a glossy lip. As for her hairstyle, she chose to wear her brunette locks in a wavy fashion so they cascaded down the length of her body to her lower back. All together, her ensemble made her look like a fairy straight out of a novel about lovely perfumes, sunset skies and vibrant balloons.
Hadid’s love for scents first blossomed when she was among her family members, who each had distinctive smells that she still remembers to this very day. This love for scents also stemmed from her family’s background, where oils are considered a staple.
“Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait—I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room,“ Hadid told Allure in April 2024. “My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the 70s—woody, tobacco-smelling scents.”
The 28-year-old eventually circled back to her early stages of scent appreciation and decided to experiment with different concoctions that not only smelled amazing, but were safe for the skin. From there, she continued to put her own unique touch on her products so that they stood apart from the rest. Before she knew it, she had struck gold.
“I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume. It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore,” Hadid noted.
And thus, Orebella was born!
Hitting the one-year mark was no easy feat, as it reflected the hard work and passion Hadid poured into making one of her biggest dreams come true. This moment also showcased just how special her brand truly is, since it’s still thriving despite being in such a highly competitive market.
With one birthday down and hopefully many more to go, Orebella is clearly here to stay.