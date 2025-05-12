Swimsuit

Bella Hadid Debuts New Blonde Locks, Looks Glamorous As Ever in Fitted All-White Ensemble

The supermodel has touched down in France for the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Ananya Panchal

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid / Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is taking over France even before the Cannes Film Festival has begun, and her brand new blonde hairdo is already the talk of the town. The supermodel traded in her signature natural, luscious brown locks for a lighter shade—just in time for summer and the ultra-glamorous 12-day event.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid / Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The 28-year-old was spotted arriving at the famed Hotel Martinez on May 12 ahead of the 78th annual festival, looking fresh, feminine and totally put-together. She wore a chic, all-white ensemble featuring a crisp bustier-style tank with a corset-inspired bodice and thick double straps, paired with fitted mid-rise ankle-length pants with a subtly flared hem.

The Orebella founder, who launched her fragrance brand a year ago, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, toned arms and long, lean legs, accessorizing with sleek black sunglasses, a camel brown Saint Laurent box bag and cream-and-brown pointed-toe pumps also from the luxury fashion house.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid / Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Hadid’s new blonde hair was pulled back into a tousled bun secured with a claw clip, with a few face-framing strands left loose for a laid-back, effortless effect. We can’t wait to see how she styles the new ’do throughout the week for her upcoming red carpet moments.

The D.C.-born, Santa Barbara–raised model has a long track record of iconic Cannes Film Festival moments. From her sleek black Schiaparelli gown with a gold tree-shaped breastplate to a tribute to her Palestinian roots in a red keffiyeh sundress in 2024, Hadid consistently delivers.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid / Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

This year, the Chopard ambassador is set to wear one of 78 one-of-a-kind pieces from Caroline’s Universe, the latest edition of the brand’s Red Carpet Collection.

“Sometimes I only want to wear black, sometimes I want to wear a rainbow dress. It depends what my vibe is. I’ve always loved fashion and I don’t care if anyone likes what I wear. I’m finally comfortable with the things that I want to wear. That’s what fashion is all about – if you’re happy with what you’re wearing then nothing else matters,” Hadid previously shared. “It’s important to push boundaries and over the years I’ve done that. Perhaps, there have been a few times that I’ve gone overboard, but I like to do whatever makes me feel good and a lot of the time that is pushing the boundaries. I like to put on random things that sometimes work and sometimes don’t and everyone hates it.”

Next. Khloe Kardashian Is a Sleek, Sculpted Modern Mermaid in Mint Green Corset Look. Khloe Kardashian Is a Sleek, Sculpted Modern Mermaid in Mint Green Corset Look. dark

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion