Bella Hadid Debuts New Blonde Locks, Looks Glamorous As Ever in Fitted All-White Ensemble
Bella Hadid is taking over France even before the Cannes Film Festival has begun, and her brand new blonde hairdo is already the talk of the town. The supermodel traded in her signature natural, luscious brown locks for a lighter shade—just in time for summer and the ultra-glamorous 12-day event.
The 28-year-old was spotted arriving at the famed Hotel Martinez on May 12 ahead of the 78th annual festival, looking fresh, feminine and totally put-together. She wore a chic, all-white ensemble featuring a crisp bustier-style tank with a corset-inspired bodice and thick double straps, paired with fitted mid-rise ankle-length pants with a subtly flared hem.
The Orebella founder, who launched her fragrance brand a year ago, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, toned arms and long, lean legs, accessorizing with sleek black sunglasses, a camel brown Saint Laurent box bag and cream-and-brown pointed-toe pumps also from the luxury fashion house.
Hadid’s new blonde hair was pulled back into a tousled bun secured with a claw clip, with a few face-framing strands left loose for a laid-back, effortless effect. We can’t wait to see how she styles the new ’do throughout the week for her upcoming red carpet moments.
The D.C.-born, Santa Barbara–raised model has a long track record of iconic Cannes Film Festival moments. From her sleek black Schiaparelli gown with a gold tree-shaped breastplate to a tribute to her Palestinian roots in a red keffiyeh sundress in 2024, Hadid consistently delivers.
This year, the Chopard ambassador is set to wear one of 78 one-of-a-kind pieces from Caroline’s Universe, the latest edition of the brand’s Red Carpet Collection.
“Sometimes I only want to wear black, sometimes I want to wear a rainbow dress. It depends what my vibe is. I’ve always loved fashion and I don’t care if anyone likes what I wear. I’m finally comfortable with the things that I want to wear. That’s what fashion is all about – if you’re happy with what you’re wearing then nothing else matters,” Hadid previously shared. “It’s important to push boundaries and over the years I’ve done that. Perhaps, there have been a few times that I’ve gone overboard, but I like to do whatever makes me feel good and a lot of the time that is pushing the boundaries. I like to put on random things that sometimes work and sometimes don’t and everyone hates it.”