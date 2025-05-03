Swimsuit

5 Chic, SI Swim-Approved Activewear Sets in Honor of National Pilates Day

Because feeling strong and stylish should always go hand in hand.

Whether you’re a reformer regular, a mat class loyalist or just love living your best Pilates princess life, May 3—aka National Pilates Day—is the perfect excuse to refresh your activewear. At SI Swimsuit, we know looking chic is just as motivating as the workout itself, and nothing boosts your mood (or performance) like a matching set.

This year’s activewear trends are all about sleek neutrals, soft pastels and elevated details that make even the simplest set feel luxe. Think sculpting silhouettes, buttery-soft fabrics and styles that move effortlessly from studio sessions to coffee runs. After all, Pilates princesses have to serve looks both on and off the mat.

We’ve rounded up five ultra-stylish activewear sets that blend style and function seamlessly. These picks will have you feeling confident, comfortable and totally main character—whether you’re holding a plank or posing for that essential post-class mirror selfie.

Umbra Blue Bra, $38 and Leggings, $78

Aritzia
Aritzia

This sweet, muted blue set features a cup bra top with a double scoop neckline and sweat-wicking, cottony-soft LIFE fabric for a snug, body-hugging fit. The high-rise “cheeky” leggings are designed to sculpt and emphasize curves with a flattering high waistband and perfected shaping.

Coffee Bean Tee, $55 and Shorts, $58

Adanola
Adanola

The Short Sleeve Longline Top offers lightweight support and a compressive, sculpting fit with a longline cut and breathable, four-way stretch fabric. Pair it with matching bike shorts featuring a flattering high waist, no front seam (no camel toe!), and a 14 cm inseam—ideal for keeping cool during workouts.

Latte Crop, $72 and Leggings, $94

CSB
CSB

This chic crop top features a soft V-neckline, strappy back and light compression Form fabric for a flattering, velvety-soft fit. Pair it with the matching V-dip leggings that cinch the waist, smooth the silhouette and move with you all day.

Steel Gray Bra, $68 and Leggings, $128

Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga

The Intrigue Bra features a flattering scoop neck, adjustable crisscross straps and back keyhole cutout, all crafted in high-compression Airlift fabric for a snug, supportive fit. Pair it with the matching leggings, designed with a sculpting, sheeny finish and a wide double-layered waistband—perfect for everything from Pilates to high-intensity workouts.

Pink Micro Bra, $65 and Leggings, $75

437
437

The latest drop from 437’s always sold-out activewear line, this soft pink set is pure Pilates princess perfection. The micro bra features a scoop neckline, delicate straps and double-layered support, while the matching high-waisted leggings with a V-dip back offer buttery-soft, sustainable comfort all day long.

