10 Red Hot SI-Swimsuit-Approved Going Out Tops Under $60
Finding the perfect going out top is the ultimate girlhood struggle. You want something flattering and comfortable, yet secure, and it has to allow you to dance the night away and be photographed well. It’s not the easiest task, and we understand the feeling of looking at a closet jam-packed with tops yet still feeling like you have nothing to wear.
But, don’t worry, we did the digging so all you have to do is “add to cart” and look great. And, red is a timeless shade that seamlessly transitions through every season, allowing any of the below pieces to last in your wardrobe for years to come.
From off-the-shoulder moments and plunge necks to classy, backless silhouettes and stylish mesh looks, we’ve got something for everyone. Below are eight going out tops that are totally dinner-, bar-, club-, house party- and SI Swimsuit-approved. And, the best part is, these certainly won’t break the bank.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Where to buy going out tops?
Sometimes a night out can get messy. Drinks can spill, food can drop, crowds can get rowdy and you certainly don’t want to be wearing your nicest tops out to the bar. Without splurging and having to feel like you need to literally walk on eggshells to protect your precious shirt, some of our favorite online stores to buy going out tops from are Urban Outfitters, Motel Rocks, Princess Polly, Garage Clothing, Pretty Little Thing, PacSun, Zara, Revolve and Peppermayo.
Sleeveless going out tops
Princess Polly Mariah Cami Red, $49 (us.princesspolly.com)
This stunning satin-finish top has chic, subtly revealing string tie details all the way down.
Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Crop Tank Red, $12.69 (amazon.com)
This soft, flattering red top features a ruched center and tiny slits on each side for an elongated look.
Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Dalilah Lace Cropped Top, $39 (urbanoutfitters.com)
We’re obsessed how this top takes daytime girly, cottagecore aesthetics with the bow and ruffles and perfectly blends them with messy, night-out vibes with the mesh bodice and low neckline.
Motel Rocks Arabella Halter Neck Top In Mesh Cherry, $49 (us.motelrocks.com)
This flirty, frilly mesh top features a longline, asymmetrical silhouette and slim fit with thin halter straps.
Princess Polly Wandella Tank Red, $38 (us.princesspolly.com)
This delicate, yet super supportive, top from Princess Polly’s signature “soft fit” line includes a ruched V-neckline and adjustable thick shoulder straps.
Pretty Little Thing Red Tailored Rosette Detail Halter Neck Vest, $19.20 (prettylittlething.us)
Tailored vests are so in right now, and just because they stem from business-casual and corporate wear, doesn’t mean you can’t expertly style a vest top for a night out.
Motel Rocks Sunniva Bandeau Top in Cherry Mesh, $44 (motelrocks.com)
This delicate, mesh rose-embellished tube top screams “date night ’fit.”
Long sleeve going out tops
Superdown Sierra Knit Top, $60 (revolve.com)
This super cute front-fastening top is the perfect way to stay warm but also show a little midriff.
Peppermayo Zephyra Lace Long Sleeve Top - Red, $53 (us.peppermayo.com)
This off-the-shoulder lace top is the feminine coquettecore long sleeve of our dreams.
ASOS Kaiia Slinky Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Red, $39 (asos.com)
Stay cozy and sculpted while teasing a little cold shoulder in this soft Asos long sleeve.