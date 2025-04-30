Swimsuit

From Tulum to Turks: 9 Vacation Bikinis That Are Causing Turbulence (in the Best Way)

Your tropical getaway wardrobe is calling and these suits are key to slaying the summer.

Lily Aldridge was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos.
Whether you’re headed to Tulum, Turks and Caicos or somewhere in between, one thing’s certain: your bikini collection needs to be as iconic as your destination. Think bold colors, strappy silhouettes, luxe textures and swimwear so good, it might just cause a little turbulence when it hits the Instagram grid. These are the suits that turn pool decks into runways and beach walks into main character moments.

From sultry neutrals to head-turning prints, we’ve rounded up the vacation bikinis that deserve a prime spot in your suitcase. So book the flight, charge your phone (for the content, obviously) and get ready to pack like a pro.

Isola Top, $99 and Bottom, $79

Bydee
Bydee

Bydee has been a longtime favorite over here at SI Swimsuit. Best-known for their commitment to sustainability and crafting super unique, high-quality and feminine pieces, the brand truly outdid themselves with this gorgeous Italy-inspired print.

Strawberry Top, $26.95 and Bottom, $24.25

PacSun
PacSun

This playful strawberry-print bikini features contrast trim, adjustable ties and a sweet front charm. With a triangle top and cheeky, high-cut tie-side bottoms, it’s a flirty, eco-friendly pick made from partially recycled fabric.

STELL - VOTTO, $99

Triangl
Triangl

This paisley velvet bikini set features a scoop crop top with ruched side details, adjustable straps and a back clasp, paired with matching bottoms that offer adjustable coverage. It also comes with a handy matching neoprene zip bag for cute a packing.

Cove Top, $75 and Bottom, $75

The Saltwater Collective
The Saltwater Collective

The top puts a fresh twist on a classic triangle silhouette with thick adjustable straps and bold contrast binding—perfect for making it your new everyday favorite. Paired with the matching cheeky bottoms, this set is made for everything from ocean lounging to beach volleyball.

Neon Rush Top, $84 and Bottoms, $81

Maaji
Maaji

This is the sliding triangle bikini top your summer suitcase has been waiting for—low coverage, fully adjustable and flattering. Pair it with the tie-side bottom, a reversible, crochet-detailed must-have for itsy bitsy bikini lovers that’s bound to sell out fast.

Hanalei Blossom Top, $94 and Bottom, $84

Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear

The Hanalei bikini set puts a luxe spin on the classic string style with dainty gold rings, ultra-thin adjustable straps and minimal coverage. The triangle top offers underbust support and removable padding, while the double strap bottoms are finished with delicate gold hardware and side ties for a barely-there, sun-soaking fit.

Groovy Top, $92 and Bottom, $94

Montce
Montce

This groovy green, brown, white and black printed bikini brings retro energy with a flattering high-cut silhouette and medium low-rise fit. The top offers moderate support with fully adjustable neck and back ties, plus a removable center bow for styling versatility. It‘s perfect for minimal tan lines and flattering on all figures.

Puma Bandeau, $55 and bottom, $55

Resa
Resa

The Spencer Bikini Top is a summer staple with versatile styling—wear it strapless or with adjustable, removable straps for customizable support. Paired with the Dillan Bottom, which features an adjustable slider for minimal coverage that fits just right, it’s the perfect combo for confident beach days.

Multiway Top, $7.09 and Bottom, $14.15

Amazon
Amazon

This cute, unique floral set is from Sports Illustrated’s swimwear line, available exclusively on Amazon. Shop more here.

