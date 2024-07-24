Stunning Summer Wedding Guest Dresses That Won’t Break the Bank
Summer is in full swing and wedding season is here. From beachside nuptials and barnyard receptions to dreamy vineyard events and classy city hall ceremonies, it’s always a beautiful day to celebrate love. Finding a wedding guest dress, on the other hand, is not the most pleasant task.
That’s why we’re here to help. Your gown needs to be formal and somewhat neutral while also being flattering enough to be photographed from all sorts of angles and comfortable enough to allow you to dance (and eat) the night away. You also don’t want to be breaking the bank on a gown that just might never be worn again, or isn’t necessarily your ideal style. We’ve compiled a list of 10 stunning, chic, high-quality gowns under $220 for your consideration.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Where to buy wedding guest dresses?
Some of our favorite websites to purchase wedding guest dresses in the $150 to $300 range for all seasons are Revolve, Reformation, Abercrombie, Lulus, Anthropologie, Meshki, ASTR the Label, Rent the Runway and Nordstrom.
Wedding guest dresses
Sabine Knit Dress, $218 (thereformation.com)
You’ll feel like an absolute queen in this royal blue gown featuring a fun open back and slim-fitting silhouette.
Aurelio Knit Dress, $178 (thereformation.com)
Got a summertime wedding in a slighly colder city? This moody, low-back knit long sleeve is the perfect option.
Runaway The Label x REVOLVE Havanna Dress, $131 (revolve.com)
This beautiful lilac satin gown features a draped bust and a classy side slit.
Montce Swim Petal Long Slip Dress, $198 (revolve.com)
This shell printed, open back gown screams “beach wedding.”
LNA V Slip Dress, $158 (revolve.com)
Looking for some color? This super flattering, V-neck abstract printed slip dress pairs perfectly with a neutral shoe and gold jewelry.
Anthropologie BHLDN Adalynn Strapless Stretch Crepe Maxi Gown, $220 (anthropologie.com)
This strapless number is perfect for a classy, black-tie wedding. There’s lots of color options so you can perfectly match your date’s tie.
Meshki Nadia Maxi Satin Dress Lemon, $115 (meshki.com)
Have your very own Andie Anderson moment in this stunning and trendy butter yellow satin gown.
Anthropologie BHLDN Nicoletta One-Shoulder Tie-Neck Satin Midi Dress, $198 (anthropologie.com)
This neutral one-shoulder gown features the coolest skinny scarf detail and slim, flowy silhouette.
ASTR the Label Florianne Satin Maxi Dress Sage, $148 (astrthelabel.com)
We’re obsessed with the sage green shade of this gown, and the flattering ruched bust.
ASTR the Label Corset Side Lace-Up Poplin Dress, $89 (astrthelabel.com)
This cinched mauve gown is ideal for a more casual daytime outdoor wedding.
Bardot Lucia Midi Slip Dress, $139 (revolve.com)
Serve Barbiecore vibes in this best-selling beautiful bubblegum pink gown.