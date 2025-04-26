Out of Office, Into the Ocean: 10 Bikinis to Pack for a Stylish European Summer
There’s nothing quite like a European summer—sun-drenched days, spritz-filled afternoons and swimsuits that double as outfits. Whether you’re sailing the Amalfi Coast, lounging in the Greek Isles or diving into turquoise waters off the coast of Ibiza, your bikini should feel as elevated as the itinerary.
Think bold colors, luxe textures and silhouettes made to stand out from beach to boardwalk.
From flirty tie-sides to sleek strapless styles, we’ve rounded up 10 bikinis that are perfect for jet-setting across the Mediterranean. Consider this your chicest packing list yet—just don’t forget your passport.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Thalita Top, $81 and Bottom, $58
This earthy abstract print triangle bikini top features silver beaded trim, shotcord elastic ties, and a flattering halter neckline—perfectly paired with the matching tie-side micro bottoms adorned with silver beads. Both pieces bring a boho-luxe vibe to your European summer, especially when styled with the coordinating maxi skirt.
Leopard Top, $79 Bottom, $69
A leopard-print bikini is a timeless must-have, and the Juni set delivers just the right mix of classic and bold. The triangle top features adjustable halter ties and removable padding, while the cheeky tie-side bottoms offer a flattering, barely-there fit. Finished in a custom leopard print and fully lined, it’s a fierce staple for any stylish summer escape.
VINCA - FITZ, $99
This stunning bikini set features a vibrant abstract print in shades of blue, green, gold and burgundy. With a fully adjustable triangle top and side-tie bottoms in cheeky or cheekiest cuts, it’s equal parts eye-catching and versatile—and it comes with a handy neoprene zip bag to match.
Marty, $96
With a bold mix of orange and red, the Marty Triangle Set is made for golden hour swims and sunny seaside lounging. The classic triangle top features adjustable straps and tie-back closure, while the hipster high-leg bottoms are super comfortable and flattering.
Lizard top, $110 and Bottom, $107
This standout green lizard-print bikini with taupe trim is made for turning heads, because no one else will have anything like it. The adjustable triangle top ties at the neck and back, while the ultra-high cut bottoms offer fuller coverage with a flattering high-hip fit. Both pieces are double-lined and made in Portugal with a premium finish.
Embroidered Flower Top, $45.99 and Bottom, $39.99
This brown bikini set features a delicate orange floral outline with embroidered detailing, a classic triangular design, thin straps and adjustable tie closures for a customizable fit.
Marble Top, $140 and Bottom, $120
This one-shoulder bandeau bikini top features a bold, oversized custom marble bead, interior side boning for structure and an S-hook back closure for a sleek finish. Paired with the bestselling ’90s-inspired high-cut bottoms, complete with matching marble beads and cheeky coverage, it’s a statement-making set with a sculptural edge.
Halter Top, $31.50 and Moderate Bottom, $28
This halter triangle bikini top features a cool blue animated cityscape print, with fully adjustable ties at the neck and back, adjustable cups and removable padding. Pair it with the matching mid-rise bottoms, designed with a flattering high-leg cut and moderate coverage for a chic and comfortable fit.
Venice Top, $21 and Bottom, $19
This set from PacSun brings bold, beach-ready vibes with its vibrant print and flattering, sporty silhouette. The scoop-neck, low-back tank top features adjustable straps and a comfy, lined fit, while the matching high-cut, low-rise bottoms offer cheeky coverage—all crafted from partially recycled fabric for a sustainable, sun-soaked slay.
Margot Top, $80 and Liz Bottom, $80
Designed by SI Swimsuit’s very own fashion team, Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet, this gorgeous luxe set is the definition of timeless. It’s classic, flattering and made to make you feel your absolute best. As part of the debut drop from their brand-new label, Vesey, it’s the kind of suit you’ll want to snag early—because trust us, this is just the beginning.