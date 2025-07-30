9 Coastal Chic Summer Bikinis Inspired by ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
The return of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has us all daydreaming about oceanside escapes, first loves and those picture-perfect Cousins Beach sunsets. The show’s mix of youthful romance, coastal New England nostalgia and chic style has made it one of the most popular series of the summer for the past three years.
From Taylor’s bold confidence to Belly’s evolving sense of self, each character brings a unique vibe to the screen—and fans have been recreating their looks everywhere from pool parties to beach vacations.
Inspired by this viral cultural moment, we’ve pulled together a collection of bikinis that capture the same breezy, romantic energy. If there’s one thing we know over here at SI Swimsuit, it’s swimsuits—and whether you’re team Conrad or team Jeremiah, we know you’ll want to look hot this season.
These picks embody everything we love about summer style: playful silhouettes, soft ocean tones and details that make every day by the water feel like a scene from your favorite show. So cue up your favorite Taylor Swift track, pull out your card and get ready to shop bikinis that will make your own coastal love story unforgettable.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Team Conrad
These bikinis are 100% your look Connie Baby ...
Team Conrad knows the vibe this season is effortlessly cool with a touch of mystery, just like the brooding Fisher brother himself. Think classic seaside pieces in bold reds that stand out against sun-kissed skin and capture those dramatic summer nights. These suits balance sporty and romantic, perfect for long walks on the beach or late-night bonfires. We’re envisioning all of these suits paired with a breezy white linen button-down, comfy flip-flops and a trendy beaded necklace.
Montego ($185)
Exude main character energy in this one-piece from Monday Swimwear. The striking red hue, plunging halter neckline and signature metal ring detail make this suit equal parts bold and sophisticated. With a low back and high-cut leg that elongates your figure, it’s perfect for channeling confidence from sunrise to sunset.
Cherry Pie Top ($66) and Bottom ($66)
Bring a playful pop to the beach with Skatie’s sweet cherry print set. The Darby top offers a classic sliding triangle shape with thicker, supportive straps and knotted ties for a flirty twist. Paired with the Dylan bottoms, which feature a seamless mid-rise fit and cheeky coverage, this duo is as fun and fresh as a summer romance.
MIMA ($119)
Serve Sporty Spice energy in this bold red and white set from Triangl. The scoop-neck crop top with adjustable straps offers a supportive fit, while the high-waist string bottoms—available in “cheeky” or “cheekiest” cuts—bring a flirty edge. Finished with crisp white piping and packaged in a handy neoprene zip bag, it’s the ultimate bikini for making waves on and off the sand.
Team Jeremiah
For Team Jeremiah, it’s all about playful energy and sunshine-filled days—because who doesn’t love the golden retriever boy of Cousins Beach?
These suits bring the same warmth and brightness as his easy smile, with colors that pop like fireworks on the Fourth of July. Flirty, fun and impossible not to love, they’re perfect for everything from paddleboarding to beach volleyball. We’re envisioning all of these suits paired with tousled waves, glowy SPF and maybe even a summer crush waiting at the pier.
Cutout One-Piece ($40)
Make a statement in this Abercrombie look, crafted in textured wave rib fabric that hugs in all the right places. Gold hardware accents and sleek side cutouts add a touch of glam, while adjustable straps and a high-leg silhouette keep it flattering and functional. Finished with a back hook closure, this suit is equal parts chic and daring for your next beach day.
Gray Contrast Top ($10) and Bottom ($10)
Score sporty style without breaking the bank with this PacSun gray contrast set. The triangle halter top features a bold trim, a plunging neckline and adjustable ties for a flattering, customizable fit. Paired with the matching low-rise bottoms with a high-cut leg and cheeky coverage, it’s a sleek, eco-friendly choice at an unbeatable price.
Dazzler Top ($35) and Hot Stuff Bottom ($35)
Turn up the glam with Princess Polly’s sparkly blue bikini set. The glitter triangle top features a ruched bust, adjustable straps and a beaded front tie that catches the light with every move. Paired with the matching tie-side bottoms and finished with bead accents and a cheeky cut, this set is your ticket to shining all summer long.
Team Belly
Belly’s summer is all about growing up, figuring out what her heart wants and embracing who she’s becoming. She may be torn between two brothers, but at least she’s making decisions when it comes to wearing the cutest clothes.
Summer Stripe Top ($95) and Bottom ($90)
Celebrate the ultimate summer love triangle with this adorable, trendy set in a playful red, white and blue stripe. The skimpy triangle top features soft bralette straps in a comfy cotton swim fabric, while the micro bottoms bring a daring low-rise and high-cut leg for a vintage-inspired vibe. The colorway feels perfectly fitting while Belly chooses between the Fisher men.
1 Fish 2 Fish Top ($110) and Bottom ($107)
Dive into playful vibes with this adorable fish print bikini set. The adjustable triangle top ties at the neck and back for a customizable fit, while the high-cut bottoms sit on the hips for a leg-lengthening effect with fuller coverage. With a crisp white base, neon green straps and cute cartoon fish details, it’s the perfect mix of fun and flattering.
Chérie Top ($169) and Bottom ($89)
For a true lover girl like Belly, Bydee’s Chérie print is pure romance. The triangle bralette is adorned with hand-beaded floral motifs, rosy pink lace trim and dainty satin roses, while the matching bottoms feature a scooped design that can be worn high on the hips or at the waist. Crafted from luxuriously soft recycled fabric in a vintage-inspired paisley print, this dreamy duo captures all the soft, heart-fluttering energy of summer love.