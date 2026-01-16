Billie Eilish’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
When it comes to unforgettable fashion moments, Billie Eilish is one-of-one.
The artist has been dominating airwaves ever since she first caught the attention of fans back in 2015 with her unique sound and sensational style. Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, cemented her star power when it was released in 2019, topping the charts and winning the artist her first three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.
Her ascent only continued with her next project, with 2021’s Happier Than Ever seeing four singles peak in the top 10 on Billboard. And her music hasn’t solely made waves on the radio, as her tracks have also made their way into blockbuster movies, including her work on No Time to Die and Barbie.
Still, it’s not a stretch to say that the talented musician is known just as much for her fashion as she is for her incredible music. Eilish’s laidback, effortlessly cool sense of style has become a staple of her brand, with oversized silhouettes and patterned, colorful pieces allowing the artist to stand out. And this unique sensibility doesn’t stop with her everyday or red carpet wardrobe—it also extends to her vacation styles.
With this in mind, we’ve curated a collection of our favorite bikini and swimwear looks this talented superstar has sported over the years.
Seaside style
As noted above, the first thing that comes to mind when considering Eilish’s seaside style is how laidback her look tends to be. No muss, no fuss is the name of the game, with the artist often opting for classic string bikinis, comfortable one-pieces and an array of fun patterns and colors.
Channeling Barbie vibes in bright pink
Soaking in the sun in a pretty patterned two-piece
Adding some edge to an all-black ensemble
Perfecting the pool selfie in a navy bikini
Sporting some cut-out details while on a boat (slide four)
Merging a plethora of patterns into a single look
Sparkling in a classic string bikini
Making a silly face while sporting a silly face on her top
Taking a mirror selfie with some friends post-swim
Giving a whole new meaning to “sun-kissed glow”
Swim-adjacent aesthetics
And while Eilish has, of course, styled many vacation looks over the years, the California native also incorporated plenty of general poolside vibes into her work over the years. For instance, the visuals for her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, included visual storytelling that took place in bright blue waters, with the artist often including these swim-adjacent aesthetics in her promotional imagery.
Sinking deeper while celebrating her latest release
Launching her new fragrance while semi-submerged
Collaborating with Labrinth for a moody music video
What’s on the horizon for Eilish?
Needless to say, Eilish has an exciting 2026 ahead of her!
To start, the artist is nominated for two Grammy Awards at the 2026 ceremony for her song “Wildflower,” including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. And as if that weren’t impressive enough on its own, Eilish shared late last year that iconic film director James Cameron—best known for box office smash hits like Terminator, Aliens, Titanic and Avatar—collaborated with her on her upcoming tour film, which is aptly titled, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR.
In a post confirming their collaboration on Instagram, Eilish wrote, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! 🥳🥳🥳 this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’) 🎥⭐️🤭💙”
The film is currently slated for release on March 20, 2026.