Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Are Beyond Chic in London for ‘Another Simple Favor’ Press
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick arrived in London, England, wearing ultra-chic outfits that made them both look insanely elegant.
As for Lively, she donned a black and yellow oversized cardigan adorned with black and gold buttons going down the center, as well as on the yellow pocket linings. A stylish black leather skirt matched the cardigan exceptionally well. The same could be said for the transparent black tights, black leather knee-high boots and the gorgeous black and gold Chanel purse—the accessories Lively chose to adorn her look with.
The 37-year-old actress pinned some of her blonde tresses back, forming a clean hairstyle that both pushed her hair out of her beautiful face and allowed the rest of her hair to come to the forefront. The pin she used for this hairstyle matched the gold seen in the rest of her jewelry.
As for Kendrick, she wore a crimson red sleeveless vest top with three gold buttons going down the length of the piece before the vest split to the sides. From there, a matching crimson red pencil skirt could be seen as the choice for the bottom half of the ensemble. She paired her outfit with some stunning gold red-bottomed heels.
The 39-year-old actress wore her two-toned hair down for this look with a light amount of gold jewelry.
Just Jared captured Lively and Kendrick on the red carpet alongside their fellow Another Simple Favor co-star, Henry Golding. Check out the lovely photos below:
In the sequel film, Lively and Kendrick reprise their roles as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. This time, however, their characters are taken on a new journey as Emily, fresh out of jail, invites Stephanie to be the maid of honor at her wedding. But Stephanie soon realizes this wedding is a nightmare straight from hell.
With surprise guests crashing the party and bodies seemingly dropping like flies, Stephanie has suspicions that Emily is up to no good once more, looking to exact revenge on Stephanie for the events of the first film. Even so, with so many moving parts, Stephanie has to work relentlessly to unfold the mystery at hand with no mistakes, as one wrong step could spell tragedy.
When asked by SXSW what stepping back into their characters was like, Lively and Kendrick were both thrilled:
“I remember early on asking our costume designer Renee: ‘Stephanie is, as the kids say, addicted to not serving.‘ So, I was like ‘Can I just be not very well dressed but comfortable?’” Kendrick joked. “So, I was really excited to play Stephanie but in sneakers. That was exciting.”
As for Lively, she answered, “I love this character so much. It’s probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play. When Paul [Feig] asked us to come back, I was so excited. I was really nervous because we didn’t know if we were making a drama or a comedy. When we asked Paul, he said ‘yes’, which is not really an answer to the question. But it worked out.”
“Right before we started shooting [Paul]’s like ‘I have a little bit of a curveball idea’. I’m not going to say what it was because we don’t want to give away anything. It definitely upped the ante,” Lively added. “Getting to work with Anna again and this incredible group of people was amazing.”
Watch Lively and Kendrick star in Another Simple Favor on May 1 on Prime Video.