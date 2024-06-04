Bluebella Launches New Pride Campaign to Benefit LGBTIQ Non-Profit
Award-winning luxury intimates brand Bluebella is using their platform for good. The lingerie, nightwear and swimwear company just launched a new campaign for Pride Month, and it stars queer talent, from musicians and content creators to athletes and models, in celebration of the diverse LGBTQ+ community.
Plus, the London-based retailer partnered with Outright International to donate 10% of all swimwear collection profits for the entire month of June. The new collection features a myriad of colors, cuts, styles and silhouettes of high-quality swimwear meant to “indulge sensuality and empower individuality.”
Below are three of our favorite pieces from the line. Shop the entire drop at bluebella.us, or at select retailers, including Victoria’s Secret and Urban Outfitters.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lucerne Plunge Swimsuit in Ocean Blue, $135 (bluebella.us)
This beautiful royal blue one-piece features the most flattering plunging neckline.
Shala Triangle Bikini Top in Lilac, $74 and Shala Tie-Side Bikini Brief in Lilac, $59 (bluebella.us)
This gorgeous purple set has the cutest little gold beaded details.
Shala Multi-Way Bandeau Bikini Top in Red, $74 and Shala High-Waist Bikini Brief in Red, $59 (bluebella.us)
A red hot bikini that can be tied in multiple different ways is the bathing suit of our dreams.
“It’s amazing to see the most brilliant array of LGBTQ+ people in the rainbow colors of our brand new swim collection,” Emily Bendell, CEO and founder of Bluebella, stated in a press release. “Most importantly, we have the honor of once again supporting Outright International’s vital work.”
Outright International is a global LGBTIQ human rights non-governmental organization that addresses human rights violations, discrimination and abuses based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. The organization partners with activists, advocates, media, NGOs and allies on local, regional, national and international levels.
In addition to Paraskevas, Atti and West, pictured above, the new campaign includes comedian Rosie Turner, world BMX champion Shanaze Reade, Lesbian Supper Club podcast cohosts Freya Evans and Scarlett Plott, models Lara Ghraoui and Kari Riley, intimacy coordinator El Wood, and Olympic rugby players Celia Quansah and Megan Jones.