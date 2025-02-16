Swimsuit

Bootcut Jeans Are Back, Thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Look—Here’s Where to Get Them

Praise for the 2000s-inspired flared silhouette is all over social media after the rapper’s halftime show performance—below are the best pairs to shop now.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar / Bob Kupbens/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar may have been the star of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but bootcut jeans are walking away as the unexpected MVP of the night. The rapper’s cool, symbolic performance not only captivated the audience but also reignited a love for the relaxed, flared denim silhouette that dominated early 2000s fashion.

Social media lit up with reactions to the 37-year-old’s vintage-inspired ’fit, with fans praising the “Not Like Us” rapper’s sartorial choice as a full-circle fashion moment. “Kendrick Lamar wore Celine flare jeans at the Super Bowl & now I want Celine flare jeans,” one user wrote on X, alluding to the iconic Mean Girls line. Another added, “Kendrick has boot cut jeans, a 5’5 frame, and a hater mentality and I respect that.”

The jeans in question? The flared surf jeans in summer dazed from Celine—$1,300 and now sold out, obviously. But no worries; we’ve got you covered with alternatives (and certainly more affordable ones). Because let’s be real—with trends cycling faster than ever, it’s a little scary to drop a bag on jeans.

Sabina Jakubowicz , Julia HLM and Ines Chicheportiche
Sabina Jakubowicz, Julia HLM and Ines Chicheportiche / Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images, Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images and Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you’re ready to embrace the bootcut revival, we’ve rounded up some of the best pairs on the market right now.

Madewell Relaxed Bootcut Jeans in Concho Wash, $148 (madewell.com)

Madewell
Madewell

These high-rise bootcut jeans are designed to sculpt, featuring the power of Magic Pockets™ that offer a smooth, held-in feel. Slim through the thigh and knee, they create a leg-lengthening silhouette and strike the perfect balance between structure and stretch—giving you that broken-in comfort from day one. Available in standard, plus, petite and tall sizes, they’re made to fit (and flatter) every body.

Abercrombie Comfort Stretch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean Light Wash, $90 (abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

These ’70s-inspired high-rise flare jeans feature a light wash, distressed details and a frayed hem for a vintage feel. Available in extra short to extra long lengths.

Princess Polly Thearlie high flare jean light wash, $74 (us.princesspolly.com)

Princess Polly
Princess Polly

These high-flare, light-wash jeans feature a high-rise fit, a classic five-pocket design and a secure button-zip closure. Finished with a branded back patch, non-stretch denim ensures a structured, elongated silhouette.

GAP High Rise ’70s Flare Jeans, $71 (gap.com)

Gap
Gap

A retro classic with a modern edge, these high-rise flare jeans come in a super-rich, slimming dark wash. Designed to flatter with a snug fit through the hip and thigh, they offer just the right amount of stretch for comfort and hold.

Abercrombie & Fitch Signature Stretch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean, $90 (abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

These medium-wash bootcut jeans offer a sleek mid-rise fit, hugging the waist and hips before easing into a flattering flare. Made with high-stretch fabric for all-day comfort, they come in short, regular and long lengths.

Levi’s White 725 High Rise Bootcut Women’s Jeans, $41.70 (levi.com)

Levi’s
Levi’s

These crisp white high-rise bootcut jeans hug the hips and thighs before subtly flaring at the hem, creating a sleek, leg-lengthening look. Made with Levi’s® Stellar Stretch for all-day comfort, they’re the perfect fresh staple for effortless spring outfits.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

