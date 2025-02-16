Bootcut Jeans Are Back, Thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Look—Here’s Where to Get Them
Kendrick Lamar may have been the star of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but bootcut jeans are walking away as the unexpected MVP of the night. The rapper’s cool, symbolic performance not only captivated the audience but also reignited a love for the relaxed, flared denim silhouette that dominated early 2000s fashion.
Social media lit up with reactions to the 37-year-old’s vintage-inspired ’fit, with fans praising the “Not Like Us” rapper’s sartorial choice as a full-circle fashion moment. “Kendrick Lamar wore Celine flare jeans at the Super Bowl & now I want Celine flare jeans,” one user wrote on X, alluding to the iconic Mean Girls line. Another added, “Kendrick has boot cut jeans, a 5’5 frame, and a hater mentality and I respect that.”
The jeans in question? The flared surf jeans in summer dazed from Celine—$1,300 and now sold out, obviously. But no worries; we’ve got you covered with alternatives (and certainly more affordable ones). Because let’s be real—with trends cycling faster than ever, it’s a little scary to drop a bag on jeans.
If you’re ready to embrace the bootcut revival, we’ve rounded up some of the best pairs on the market right now.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Madewell Relaxed Bootcut Jeans in Concho Wash, $148 (madewell.com)
These high-rise bootcut jeans are designed to sculpt, featuring the power of Magic Pockets™ that offer a smooth, held-in feel. Slim through the thigh and knee, they create a leg-lengthening silhouette and strike the perfect balance between structure and stretch—giving you that broken-in comfort from day one. Available in standard, plus, petite and tall sizes, they’re made to fit (and flatter) every body.
Abercrombie Comfort Stretch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean Light Wash, $90 (abercrombie.com)
These ’70s-inspired high-rise flare jeans feature a light wash, distressed details and a frayed hem for a vintage feel. Available in extra short to extra long lengths.
Princess Polly Thearlie high flare jean light wash, $74 (us.princesspolly.com)
These high-flare, light-wash jeans feature a high-rise fit, a classic five-pocket design and a secure button-zip closure. Finished with a branded back patch, non-stretch denim ensures a structured, elongated silhouette.
GAP High Rise ’70s Flare Jeans, $71 (gap.com)
A retro classic with a modern edge, these high-rise flare jeans come in a super-rich, slimming dark wash. Designed to flatter with a snug fit through the hip and thigh, they offer just the right amount of stretch for comfort and hold.
Abercrombie & Fitch Signature Stretch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean, $90 (abercrombie.com)
These medium-wash bootcut jeans offer a sleek mid-rise fit, hugging the waist and hips before easing into a flattering flare. Made with high-stretch fabric for all-day comfort, they come in short, regular and long lengths.
Levi’s White 725 High Rise Bootcut Women’s Jeans, $41.70 (levi.com)
These crisp white high-rise bootcut jeans hug the hips and thighs before subtly flaring at the hem, creating a sleek, leg-lengthening look. Made with Levi’s® Stellar Stretch for all-day comfort, they’re the perfect fresh staple for effortless spring outfits.