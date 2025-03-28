With Bioethics and Self-Expression in Mind, Brianne Helfrich Is Designing a Wardrobe That Outlasts Trends
For Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
There’s a certain kind of clarity that comes from a background in bioethics—a framework grounded in long-term thinking, responsibility and human well-being. It’s not often the foundation for a fashion label, but for Brianne Helfrich, it has shaped every decision behind Helfrich Collective.
The Canadian founder launched the company in 2021. Born in her parents’ basement during the height of the pandemic, it was simply a passion project centered around cozy, elevated loungewear that reflected where she was in life. The inaugural drop featured a single hoodie in two colorways, with a percentage of proceeds donated to mental health initiatives and physical products given to WIN House, a local women’s shelter.
But as her own style matured, so did her vision. In the years since, she’s earned her Ph.D., traveled the world speaking at conferences, and grown a loyal community of customers who have supported her through every stage of the brand.
“I’ve evolved beyond the nervous girl who started the brand on a whim,” Helfrich tells SI Swimsuit.
And, she’s not the only one. “What’s especially meaningful to me is how my customers have grown alongside me,” she adds. “They were there from the start, supporting a brand that began with nothing, and today, they continue to champion our evolution.”
With the launch of her Summer ’25 collection and the introduction of a pre-order model, Helfrich is inviting shoppers to approach fashion with the same intentionality she brings to her designs.
She hopes her commitment to doing things differently—prioritizing slow fashion and purpose in a fast-paced, hyper-commercialized day and age—encourages other women to forge their own paths. “I hope I can show women in my industry, and other industries, that you can be multi-passionate and still achieve so much,” she says.
Creating clothes that feel like you
Helfrich has never been interested in telling women what to wear. Instead, she designs pieces that act as a foundation—clean, flattering silhouettes that let the wearer define the look. The new collection, launched March 20, marks Helfrich Collective’s move into contemporary fashion, featuring lightweight, eco-conscious pieces priced between $78 and $185.
The collection marks a deliberate shift away from the brand’s comfort-first roots, reflecting where Helfrich and her customers are today, after experiencing their own style transformations in recent years. The Summer ’25 drop captures that shared momentum, anchored in thoughtful design and ready for interpretation.
“We’ve always taken pride in creating high-quality pieces that promote re-wearability,” she says. The goal is longevity, not just in garment construction, but in emotional connection. This collection was created with the hope that each piece could be worn again and again, styled differently each time, evolving alongside the wearer.
Helfrich describes her personal style as effortlessly chic and texture-driven, with a love for looks that feel relaxed but refined. She’s all about balance—pairing oversized blazers with sleek denim, or letting statement pants shine against a simple top and shoe. Lately, she’s been leaning into unexpected fabric combos, especially suede and denim. Her current go-to is the Ember Suede Jacket ($185), styled with easy, loose-fit jeans for a vibe that’s both elevated and unfussy.
A pre-order model rooted in purpose
Helfrich Collective is operating on a pre-order model for the first time—marking a major shift that reflects the founder’s commitment to reducing waste and slowing down the fashion cycle.
Rooted in her background in bioethics, the decision is more than logistical. It’s philosophical. Helfrich wants her brand to reflect not only what she wears, but how she thinks—about consumption, sustainability and long-term value. Fast fashion thrives on excess. She’s building something that thrives on intention.
This model also creates space for transparency and closer community connection—hallmarks of Helfrich Collective since day one. She knows that pre-orders come with challenges and occasional delays, but she sees them as worth the trade-off. “I’m willing to embrace a bit of customer frustration in order to prioritize sustainability and do our part in minimizing fashion waste,” she says.
Ultimately, the shift is about building trust. As Helfrich puts it, the goal is for “our customers to feel confident in both their purchase and the impact of their choice.”
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Every overnight success is 10 years in the making.” It’s helped ground me and keep things in perspective while running my brand.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
Honestly, I wish I had known just how hard it would be. When I started Helfrich Collective, I had no experience with business, fashion, or running a company. I thought it would be a breeze and that every collection would be the next big thing. But the reality is much different—it’s a lot of late nights, moments of isolation as a solo founder, and a whole lot of self-determination to keep pushing forward.
What was your “I made it” moment?
I feel like my “I made it” moment keeps evolving as the brand continues to grow. But one that really stood out was seeing celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Alex Cooper and Ellie Thumann wearing my brand. To see them wearing something I started in my bedroom, on their own, was incredibly validating and made me so proud of how far we’ve come.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
Probably balancing all of the different roles I take on as a founder. I wasn’t expecting to juggle so many responsibilities all at once. It’s been a huge learning curve, especially as the business continues to grow.