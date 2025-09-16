Brooks Nader’s $98 Midi Dress Looks Like a Luxe Black-Tie Piece
This month, Brooks Nader proved that a red carpet look doesn’t need to break the bank. The SI Swimsuit brand staple—who has been featured in every issue since the turn of the decade—wore a GapStudio midi dress while linking arms with its designer, Zac Posen, as they entered The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.
While attending the annual event at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, the model sported the GapStudio Jersey Off-Shoulder Midi Dress $98), and added the brand's Corset Belt—which is currently sold out—over the garment’s midsection. In hand, the SI Swimsuit legend repped Old Navy’s Romantic Bracelet Bag ($29.99) in the shade Dark Sepia.
The Lousiana native shared her look on Instagram with a six-slide carousel on Monday. Miles Diggs wrote in the comments section, “looking good doesnt have to have a price tag!” and Nader’s younger sister, Grace Ann chimed in: “NEED this dress.”
Celebrities wearing Gap brands
Plus, Nader isn’t the only celeb rocking Gap brands recently. Tell Me Lies’s leading lady Grace Van Patten and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley each added Old Navy’s Convertible Carrie Crossbody Bag ($29.99) to similar monochromatic looks. Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega also recently repped the same style in its tote version ($44.99).
During Friday’s event, the SI Swimsuit Legend—who earned the title during the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue in 2024—beamed about her friendship with Posen while presenting the designer with its Fashion Innovator Award.
“Anyone who knows Zac knows that he has kept a close, loyal circle throughout his career, from his talented atelier to interns to assistants, and everyone in between,” Nader gushed. “Those fortunate enough to work with Zac quickly realize that once you’re on his team, you’re family. He is a ride or die, and I feel so lucky to have him, love him as a friend, and be one of his muses.”
Perhaps we’ll see Nader in more GapStudio looks as the collection continues to grow. Posen’s debut launch with Gap Inc. was released in April of this year, and coincided with this promising sentiment from its executive vice president and creative director.
“Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” Posen declared.
He concluded, “This is just the beginning.”