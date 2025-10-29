Swimsuit

Brooks Nader Sparkles and Shines in Dazzling Luxe Look for Swarovski Event

The SI Swimsuit model showed up and showed out at a Swarovski event in Los Angeles last night.

Ananya Panchal

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brooks Nader is shining bright like a diamond for more reasons than one. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who got her start with the brand through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and graced the cover in 2023 after a shoot in Dominica, turned heads in Los Angeles last night at Swarovski’s Masters of Light opening celebration.

Brooks Nader arrives at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration
Brooks Nader arrives at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. / Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The look

The 28-year-old attended the glamorous soirée alongside her youngest sister, Sarah Jane Nader, and made sure all eyes were on the duo. She flaunted her sculpted figure and signature golden glow in a sparkly silver micro dress that featured a plunging, draped cowl-neck silhouette, side cut-outs and a slightly sheer hem. The ethereal, slinky number felt like it was made for her.

The glam

Her long, honey blonde locks were swept into a tousled bun with perfectly curled, face-framing tendrils left loose to accentuate her cheekbones. The glam was full drama: glowy, sculpted skin, a high-gloss nude lip, soft, smokey eye and fluttery lashes. Nader amped up the shimmer even more with a dazzling stack of Swarovski jewels, including a bold crystal choker, chunky diamond cuffs on both wrists, oversized rings and dangly statement earrings. She finished off the look with delicate silver square-toe heels.

The ultimate Swarovski girl

The Baton Rouge native’s fashion energy matched the theme of the event perfectly. Hosted in honor of the luxury label’s “Masters of Light” concept, the celebration paid tribute to craftsmanship, clarity and sparkle—all of which Nader brought in spades.

The night marked another standout appearance for the model, who’s been booked and busy all season long. Between front row fashion week moments in Paris, a buzzy red carpet run in New York, and her ongoing press tour for the Freeform and Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader, she’s become a fixture on the global style scene.

A fall fashion force

Just this season alone, Nader made headlines for a superb Raising Cane’s runway show appearance, a daring crystal bikini look in Bermuda and a moody glam corset-and-jeans outfit at a Celsius launch party in Miami. The Dancing With the Stars alum also stunned in a head-turning green halter gown at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala and landed the cover of Maxim’s September/October issue.

And with another season of Love Thy Nader suspected to be way—and plenty more fashion moments to come—this SI Swimsuit legend is just getting started.

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

