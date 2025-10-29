Brooks Nader Sparkles and Shines in Dazzling Luxe Look for Swarovski Event
Brooks Nader is shining bright like a diamond for more reasons than one. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who got her start with the brand through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and graced the cover in 2023 after a shoot in Dominica, turned heads in Los Angeles last night at Swarovski’s Masters of Light opening celebration.
The look
The 28-year-old attended the glamorous soirée alongside her youngest sister, Sarah Jane Nader, and made sure all eyes were on the duo. She flaunted her sculpted figure and signature golden glow in a sparkly silver micro dress that featured a plunging, draped cowl-neck silhouette, side cut-outs and a slightly sheer hem. The ethereal, slinky number felt like it was made for her.
The glam
Her long, honey blonde locks were swept into a tousled bun with perfectly curled, face-framing tendrils left loose to accentuate her cheekbones. The glam was full drama: glowy, sculpted skin, a high-gloss nude lip, soft, smokey eye and fluttery lashes. Nader amped up the shimmer even more with a dazzling stack of Swarovski jewels, including a bold crystal choker, chunky diamond cuffs on both wrists, oversized rings and dangly statement earrings. She finished off the look with delicate silver square-toe heels.
The ultimate Swarovski girl
The Baton Rouge native’s fashion energy matched the theme of the event perfectly. Hosted in honor of the luxury label’s “Masters of Light” concept, the celebration paid tribute to craftsmanship, clarity and sparkle—all of which Nader brought in spades.
The night marked another standout appearance for the model, who’s been booked and busy all season long. Between front row fashion week moments in Paris, a buzzy red carpet run in New York, and her ongoing press tour for the Freeform and Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader, she’s become a fixture on the global style scene.
A fall fashion force
Just this season alone, Nader made headlines for a superb Raising Cane’s runway show appearance, a daring crystal bikini look in Bermuda and a moody glam corset-and-jeans outfit at a Celsius launch party in Miami. The Dancing With the Stars alum also stunned in a head-turning green halter gown at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala and landed the cover of Maxim’s September/October issue.
And with another season of Love Thy Nader suspected to be way—and plenty more fashion moments to come—this SI Swimsuit legend is just getting started.