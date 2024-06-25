Brooks Nader Evokes Sharon Stone in White High-Neck Maxi With Major Side Slit
We’ve known SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader long enough to know that, when it comes to style, she’s always going to bring her best. No matter the occasion—a photo shoot, red carpet, an evening out with friends or family—the American model is stylish and happy to show it off, too.
She recently took to Paris for the third annual Vogue World celebration, and while there, she has been taking the opportunity to flex her incredible sense of style. There was, of course, her outfit for the event, a black gown from the luxury label Maison Schiaparelli. And though that made for a stunning moment in itself, it’s not the look we’re here to talk about.
The outfit that we just can’t get out of our minds is a white mock neck number that Nader wore for a Parisian photo shoot with photographer Derek Kettela (a regular with the SI Swimsuit brand). The white dress featured a stunning high neck and a flattering side slit. She rounded out the style with white high heels and delicate gold jewelry.
The look in itself was totally glamorous. But what really caught our attention was Nader’s callback to a young Sharon Stone in the 1992 film Basic Instinct. In the Instagram carousel in which the model showed off the style, she shared photos of Stone in a dress that looked almost identical to hers. With Nader’s hair and makeup expertly done, she really couldn’t have looked more like the actress.