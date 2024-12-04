Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs in New LDMA Activewear Line Campaign
Intimates brand LDMA (life deserves more action) just unveiled a stunning new activewear line and SI Swimsuit stalwart Brooks Nader was tapped to be the star of the cozy winter 2025 collection.
The drop, announced and available starting yesterday on ldmabrand.com, is inspired by the elegant, playful vibes of collegiate athletics and heritage sport, and three brand new seasonal colorways, Crimson, Cream and Forest Green—the latter of which hits the site on Dec. 12.
The 2023 cover girl, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call and has starred in the magazine six years in a row, posed in the cream High Sculpt Brief ($30) and Low Show V Bralette ($50).
Nader and fellow campaign star Maryana Linchuk were photographed by Jason McDonald in a few of the most comfortable pieces, flaunting her sculpted midriff, toned arms and new poses, reminding us of her days on Dancing With the Stars. The new releases will culminate in the Active Lounge collection on Dec. 17, LDMA’s first expansion into luxury performance wear.
“This collection honors the heritage of sport while celebrating the modern woman's dynamic lifestyle,” reads a press release from the brand. “From our core seamless styles in rich varsity-inspired hues to our new Active Lounge pieces, every design supports the way women actually move through their lives. It’s not about posing – it’s about power, freedom, and authentic movement.”
LDMA’s signature sculpting technology and second-skin seamless construction are designed to adapt to every twist, turn, hop, skip and stretch.
The 27-year-old Baton Rouge native, known for her enviable abs and on-the-go lifestyle, perfectly embodies LDMA’s message of movement and empowerment. From the campaign imagery to the cutting-edge designs, this collection proves that life really does deserve more action—and more style, even if it’s underneath your clothes.
LDMA was founded in 2021 by Leland Drummond and Michele Thomas. With years of experience in retail, fashion and public relations, their goal was to create clothing that is functional for real life women.
“They told us sexy was a pose. A perfect angle. A static frame. But we know better. Sexy is climbing mountains at dawn. Dancing until 3am. Moving through life exactly as you are. When women move freely, confidence rises. Energy amplifies. Potential expands,” reads the website. “For too long, intimates have held us back. Asked us to be less. Take up less space. So we created something different. Not the kind that constrains. The kind that liberates. Not the kind that shapes. The kind that empowers. This is for the morning runners and midnight dancers. The mountain climbers and dreamers in perpetual pursuit.”