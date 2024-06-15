Brooks Nader’s Ruched Scoop Neck Mini Dress Is the Picture of Luxury
At this point, we’re accustomed to Brooks Nader’s uniquely glamorous style. No matter the occasion (an afternoon out or a red carpet event), the five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is always expertly styled—and often by our very own fashion editor, Margot Zamet.
Her recent trip to Las Vegas, Nev. is the perfect example. The 27-year-old traveled to the popular destination with her three sister (who all took up modeling after their older sister) and their mom. Nader's fashion choices ranged from sweet summer (a white cotton midi with a ruched bodice) to sleek night-out (a fitted, off-the-shoulder ruched mini dress).
But perhaps our favorite from the evening was a night-out number from designer Yves Saint Laurent. The olive brown mini dress featured ruching throughout and deep scoop neck detailing. In classic fashion, Nader sported appropriately dramatic jewelry to match: a series of oversized gold bangles, gold drop earrings and a pair of classic black sunglasses.
With the look, Nader declared herself a “@ysl girl,” a fitting description of the luxury style.
The model’s variety of looks in Las Vegas were only further proof of her style versatility. When it comes to fashion, Nader knows how to dress for the occasion. We saw it first-hand at the 2024 SI Swimsuit launch events.
As summer wears on and travel picks up, we’re guaranteed to be keeping tabs on the Louisiana native. After all, we’re always in need of good fashion inspiration, and she’s a good source.