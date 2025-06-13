Brooks Nader Is Sunshine Personified in Latest Stunning Vacation Look
Brooks Nader is giving makeup lovers tips and tricks as she takes to Instagram to post a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, sharing the products she uses and how she uses them. In her true style guru fashion, she did so wearing a stunning outfit that makes her look all the more radiant in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
As per her tutorial, the first step of Nader’s soft glam look includes a Patrick Ta foundation that one can easily apply without having to prep the skin with primer or any products. She applies the foundation with a blending sponge before going in with a cream and powder contour. With the product She’s Bronzed on the ends of her contour brush, she applies the bronzer on the corners of her face to give her look some dimension to achieve that snatched look.
Her next steps consist of adding blush in the way Ta taught her how to: applying cream over powder and blushing her cheeks with a nice rosy pink pigment. The cream comes in at the end to set everything together.
Finishing off, she adds body shimmer on her chest area so that her body can glow just as much as the gorgeous off-shoulder light yellow ruffled garment she sports in the video.
Nader could add “makeup expert” to her résumé. This look came out so flawless, it’s bound to help many of her fans with their next makeup look.
As the seven-time SI Swimsuit model went step-by-step in her makeup process, she dropped a few life updates, hinting at her current family dynamic ahead of their upcoming reality TV series, Love Thy Nader.
The 28-year-old model revealed that, despite her and her sister Grace Ann having the most drama, they actually got along when they spent time together in Mexico. Nader ended up staying another day when her sister left, but was still all the more satisfied with their bonding experience.
Although Nader is getting along with her sister, she does express that her family has been “pissing“ her off as of late. So much so that she says that she will find a new adopted family after meeting three different families on her Cabo San Lucas vacation. Of course, she said this in jest, but it has us so curious to see what happens in the show.
More about what went down on this Cabo San Lucas trip will likely be revealed when Love Thy Nader airs this summer.
“Our family had the privilege of creating alongside some of the most talented, dedicated people in the industry. Every scene & late night meant something to all of us,” she wrote on her Instagram after the season wrapped. “We poured everything we had into this and I truly can’t wait to share it with you this summer on @hulu & @freeform !!!!”