Bydee Swimwear Is Tapping Into Neons With Latest Summer Launch
Australian swimwear brand Bydee was founded by Dessy Hairis in 2013. Since then, the entrepreneur has blended her love for beachwear with her artistic Mediterranean roots through timeless, chic, high-quality swimwear created with meticulous attention to detail.
With every new season comes a brand new collection, and while patterns and pastel prints were all the rage going into spring, Bydeee’s latest summer-ready drop is full of solid neon hues that will simply never go out of style.
The new line is titled “De Corazón,” which directly translates to “from the heart.” It features three delicious shades: manzana (a stunning lime green), quemada (a gorgeous burnt orange) and aegean (a sultry royal blue) in a number of best-selling and new styles.
“De Corazón is more than just a phrase. It’s a mantra that resonates with authenticity, passion and sincerity. This collection is fueled by an insatiable wanderlust for coastal escapes, forever chasing the allure of endless summer days,” reads a press release from the brand. “Comprising three new colourways across both swim and resort wear, this collection also features a unique Bydee plaque and a custom charm in the shape of a postcard that reads ‘Inspired by Travel, Defined by Detail.’”
Below are three of our favorite sets from the new drop. Shop the full collection at us.bydeeaus.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Bydee Ventura Top, $89 and Balboa Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This moderate-coverage set features the cutest, most flattering underwire top and high-leg bottoms.
Bydee Mykonos Top, $79 and Mykonos Bottom, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This beautiful citrus-inspired shade is the perfect barely-there summer suit for minimal tan lines.
Bydee Cyprus Top, $79 and Cyprus Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This gorgeous set is made from premium recycled fabric with a cute two-tone ribbed pattern and the sweetest charm detail.