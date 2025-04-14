Cardi B Had the Best Time at Coachella in Incredible Sky-Blue Set With Feather-Lined Bottoms
Cardi B isn’t to be messed with when it comes to her unmistakably fantastic fashion sense. She proves just that with her light steel blue outfit that is too fire to not fangirl over.
The “Money” singer took to Instagram to give her millions of fans a rundown of the outfits she wore to the Revolve Festival during Coachella Weekend 1. Some of her ‘fits included a dark grey cut-up dress that elongated down her body as well as a biker chic all-black ensemble with cheeky leather black pants that were to die for. However, these outfits pale in comparison to the main event.
Cardi B’s show-stopping attire started with a halter-neck top with a deep plunge to show some extra skin in the California heat. From here, she wore matching bottoms that hugged every inch of the rapper’s curves. Then, going down the ensemble, fluffy multi-colored boots added dimension, providing extra flashiness to the overall style.
Pairing with her look, she opted for a matching leather biker jacket that made her look too cool for school. The silver diamond-encrusted chain going down her neck gave the same vibe. And, of course, her long black sleek hair was the perfect addition for her ‘do.
Check out Cardi B’s compilation of her latest outfits here.
Even though the New York native was partying it up and living her best life, the haters still found something to poke at, unfortunately.
Internet trolls took pictures of Cardi B this past weekend and edited her body to alter what she looked like. Annoyed and tired of the shenanigans, the artist took to her social media account to clear the air with one simple tweet. “Thank god for LIVE videos… you know they start panicking when I get too much love,” she wrote with a video of herself.
She’s serving body in all her photos and videos and, like she stated above, some seem to get in a “panic” when she looks this great. It’s no matter, though, because she has no problem putting the naysayers and cruel photo editors into their place in true Cardi B fashion.
Cardi B lives to slay another day, meaning it’s only a matter of time before the world receives yet another jaw-dropping, glamorous outfit from this superstar. Will she continue with her punk rock aesthetic? Or is there more fur in store for the future? Only time will tell.