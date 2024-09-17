Chanel Iman’s Sporty Game Day Style Is Simple But So Chic
Fall football has finally arrived, and with it, game day fashion. Now, we know everyone has their own opinions regarding spectator style. Some opt for more elevated looks (like mini skirts or dresses) while others like to keep it casual (denim and team gear, for example). But regardless of your personal preference, we think it’s fair to say that game day fashion deserves to be appreciated in any form it takes.
After all, it requires good style and an attention to detail that other fashion choices don’t. Even if you’re sporting an elevated look for game day, you have to find ways of incorporating the team’s colors into your style.
Or, like model Chanel Iman, you can go with a look that’s a little more overt. Rather than swinging for an over-the-top style where New England Patriots support was concerned, the 33-year-old decided, instead, to rely heavily on team gear.
To a simple pair of denim cut-off shorts and black knee-high boots, she added a navy and red Patriots jersey, expressing explicit support for her husband, Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and his squad.
The look was relatively simple: a no-frills, but chic ensemble. And, in any case, it was the perfect example of sporty sleek spectator style. With the beginning of the NFL season now underway, there will undoubtedly be more game day inspo where that came from. You can bet we’ll be keeping tabs on Iman (and others) and reporting back with our favorite looks.