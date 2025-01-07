Charli XCX Nails Edgy Chic in ‘Hot’ All-Black Pinstripe Bustier and Leather Look
Charli XCX, the pop electronica queen of 2024, has returned to Instagram with a post so fashionable it’s garnered nearly 2,000 comments.
The English singer-songwriter dressed head-to-toe in an all-black ensemble that’s perfect for a concert or a night out with friends. Her top is a tight black pinstriped bustier adorned with feminine white ruffles at the top. A black leather skirt featuring black sheer fabric over top pairs perfectly with the modern goth aesthetic she mastered. Charli traded her naturally curly hair for straight, sleek and long for this particular look, delivering something perfect for a modern-day vampire film.
“hot,” Charli wrote as the caption to her IG carousel shared with her 6.9 million followers.
Needless to say, her fans agree that this ensemble is certainly one of her hottest looks. Of course, we’re certain Charli will find a way to top it, being the fashion trailblazer that she is, but for now, this might just be her best outfit of 2025 so far.
“Good god you look INCREDIBLE,” one fan exclaimed.
“Nosferatu vibes luv it btw,” one comment said.
“Having a hot 2025 already,” another comment read.
One thing that would make Charli’s 2025 undeniably hotter would be a Grammys sweep with her critically acclaimed album BRAT. The 32-year-old is nominated for an impressive seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Other nominations include Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Apple” and Record of the Year and Best Music Video for “360.”
Her path ahead looks very bright as no one can deny that 2024 was filled with catchy songs and viral dances because of BRAT. What’s more, Charli was a pioneer for later releasing another version BRAT full of collaborations with beloved artists like Lorde, Tinashe, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.
Her genius can be seen all over the album—so much so that it’s highly unlikely she won't walk away with one Grammy Award at the very least.
That said, the 2025 Grammys competition isn’t exactly a walk in the park, as Charli is up against the likes of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet and Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Nevertheless, the beloved musician is walking into the unknown with her head held high and her bustier tighter than ever. All of this is to say she’s got this.
The 67th Grammys will take place on Feb. 2.